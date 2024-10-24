Colts Get Positive Updates on Multiple Stars Ahead of Texans Clash
The tides are turning in the Indianapolis Colts locker room as ten players on Thursday's injury report were designated as full participants. Indy will need all the help it can get heading into a battle for the top of the AFC South against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (ankle) stand out on Thursday's report as two new full participants. Taylor has missed the last three games for the Colts with a high ankle sprain and Buckner is aiming to make his return to the field after a short IR stint kept him sidelined for over a month.
Offensively, wide receivers Josh Downs (groin/toe) and Michael Pittman Jr. (back) both worked through lingering injuries in Thursday's practice and could be good to go for this weekend, barring any setbacks. Having the two of them on the field would be massive for quarterback Anthony Richardson as he looks to build some chemistry with his young receivers. Ashton Dulin (knee) was also a full participant in Reggie Wayne's group.
On the line, center Ryan Kelly (calf) and right tackle Braden Smith (knee) both returned as full participants
Defensively, linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) stands out aside from Buckner. Speed missed last week's win against the Miami Dolphins, a game where his backup stood out. Grant Stuard filled in Speed's starting role and recorded a whopping 19(!) tackles in some rare defensive snaps. Speed, who recorded 10+ tackles in the first four games this season, was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle) and linebacker Cameron McGrone (elbow) were also full participants.
Defensive end Genard Avery (foot) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (fibula/shoulder) were the only two to miss practice for the Colts on Thursday.
Heading into Sunday's battle, the Colts will have one final day of practice. Friday's injury report should provide some insight on who will be on the field in Houston when kickoff rolls around.
