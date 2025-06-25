Colts Possess NFL's Most Explosive Receiver
The Indianapolis Colts have plenty to be excited about regarding their offensive weapons. Receivers like Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs are secure targets and top Indy's pass-catching group, while the rookie Tyler Warren is poised to be the top tight end with plenty of ways to be used in Shane Steichen's offense.
Last but certainly not least, Jonathan Taylor commands the backfield and is coming off a second Pro Bowl season with 1,431 rushing yards and 12 all-purpose touchdowns.
However, none of them are as explosive as Alec Pierce, who broke out in 2025 as one of the deadliest vertical threats in the NFL. While his catch total wasn't mind-blowing, his impact on Shane Steichen's offense was in spades.
CBS Sports' Garrett Podell agrees with this statement. They highlight Pierce as the NFL's most explosive receiver.
"The 25-year-old's production per catch was so outsized that he broke the 800-yard mark with under 40 catches, making Pierce the only player in the 21st century with that stat line. He's only the 17th player to achieve that stat line in NFL history, something attributed to his own streakiness."
Pierce had 73 catches for 1,107 receiving yards and four touchdowns through his first two seasons, nothing too miraculous. This led to the Colts believing competition was best for WR3, so they drafted former Texas Longhorn pass-catcher Adonai Mitchell with the 52nd overall pick in 2024.
Some believed Pierce might fall behind with Mitchell's potential, but instead Pierce erupted and put the NFL on notice. While part of this surge is due to Pierce having Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco as his passers in 2024 due to their deep ball ability, the former Cincy Bearcat still has to get open and create the plays.
Pierce only caught 37 passes, but logged a phenomenal 824 receiving yards for a league-leading 22.3 yards per reception. Pierce also scored a career-high seven times. Pierce is likely who he is as a wideout, but he's arguably the best at being a deep threat in the league.
Pierce will go into 2025 with big aspirations to build off a torrid third NFL season, especially since he'll be a free agent in 2026. If Pierce can continue the momentum he had last year, the Colts may not be able to deny him a solid contract to retain his services.
However, it will be interesting if Richardson can't win the starting gig to see how Pierce meshes with Daniel Jones. The former New York Giants signal-caller isn't known for taking vertical shots, favoring safer passes, which might impact Pierce's numbers.
Regardless, Pierce is the go-to weapon for big yards and huge plays for Indianapolis. Going into a fourth year, Pierce has gained enough experience to take advantage of opportunities on the field to amplify a Colts offense that can always use massive impact.
Pierce is securely locked into the WR3 spot behind Pittman and Downs heading into training camp on July 22nd.
