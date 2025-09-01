Colts Postseason Chances Forecasted as Non-Existent
The Indianapolis Colts are embarking on a 2025 NFL season where the goal is to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020, when the squad hit the Wild Card, but lost to the Buffalo Bills for an early postseason exit.
If the Colts can't make this happen, it will be truly challenging to forecast what happens after the season if another year yields zero playoff success, regardless of the degree. For Jeff Kerr at CBS Sports, it's a brutal reality for the Colts with his prediction.
When highlighting the ceiling and floor of Indianapolis this year, the Colts don't make the playoffs on either end of the spectrum. For the ceiling, it's another boring finish at 7-10. However, for the floor, it's a pitfall of 4-13.
Kerr starts with his description of the mediocre ceiling for Indianapolis.
"Who knows what the Colts are doing at this point? Daniel Jones earned a starting job over Anthony Richardson, a sign the Colts already gave up on a top-five pick just two years ago. The Colts are banking on steady quarterback play will get them more wins in a weak AFC South."
Kerr then breaks down his thoughts on the miserable four-win floor or Indy.
"When regular season games hit, Jones is a different player than when he practices -- and not in a good way. This season just feels like it's going to be a disaster for the Colts, and it really shouldn't be."
Kerr hits hard on the quarterback position for Indianapolis. It's not difficult to see why he's so critical. The franchise chose veteran Daniel Jones over their big 2023 draft investment, Anthony Richardson Sr. While Richardson did look completely overwhelmed in 2024, Jones has been underwhelming through six NFL seasons.
It's been covered endlessly, but he only has 24 victories in 69 starts, with one contest resulting in a draw. If we remove the lone draw, Jones has an awful win percentage of 35.3. The good news, and best chance for Jones to leave his past behind, is that the Colts have a great set of offensive weapons for him to work with, led by Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. Not to mention, rookie tight end Tyler Warren is poised for a big role.
Kerr makes great points, but the ceiling for Indianapolis can really be around 10 or 11 wins, along with a real chance to finally make the playoffs in 2025. But it's also not unrealistic to see the Colts having a third-straight season logging between seven and nine wins.
The Colts hold an ambiguous forecast for the 2025 season with uncertainty at the quarterback position. Yes, the Colts have talent all over the roster on offense and defense, but most teams can't elevate past mediocrity in today's NFL with subpar quarterback performances.
It's all about what happens with Jones leading the offense in 2025. If Jones can look great and leave what he's struggled with behind, the Colts have a good shot at dispelling Kerr's assumptions. Indy will look to start the season strong with a victory at home against the Miami Dolphins.