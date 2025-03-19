NFL Power Rankings Show No Love for Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are in a unique position having a young and talented roster but must make the playoffs and compete for the AFC South championship. For the postseason, it's been since 2020 that Indy has made it; as for the division, the Colts have embarrassed themselves with a drought since 2014.
The Colts have tried to dispel this narrative by acquiring impact players like Charvarius Ward, Camryn Bynum, and an explosive threat in Khalil Herbert. However, this doesn't stop Pro Football Focus from putting Indy at an ugly 26th in power rankings after free agency.
Here's what Mason Cameron had to say, starting with losing Ryan Kelly and Will Fries to free agency, followed by breaking down Ward and Bynum: "Free agency was a mixed bag for the Colts. They lost two key starters on the interior offensive line, Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, as well as stalwart defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo. On the other hand, they landed two of the top-ranked coverage defenders in Camryn Bynum and Charvarius Ward."
The Colts lost Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, undoubtedly unwanted but necessary for the Colts to get Ward and Bynum, who were more important. However, 26th is a bit harsh for the Colts. Yes, 8-9 isn't a sexy record, but the Colts are more talented than that rank, especially after their free agency spending spree.
Cameron concluded by talking about the quarterback duel between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson, stating: "The bigger storyline comes in the quarterback room, where Indianapolis acquired Daniel Jones. He is expected to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job. While the team still hopes Richardson can develop into a franchise quarterback, having a contingency plan in place is a prudent move."
This quarterback situation might be why the Colts are ranked so low. Regardless of who starts (Jones or Richardson), there's no forecast given how each has struggled. Jones has been turnover machine and Richardson didn't eclipse 50 percent pass completion in 2024 on 264 attempts.
Jones is looking for a fresh start with competition he has a fair chance at winning against and working alongside a QB guru like Shane Steichen. The New York Giants didn't give Jones much in his tenure outside of Saquon Barkley in the backfield, and the Colts' roster is already more talented, especially the wide receiver room.
The Colts will want to smash rankings like this, but they must prove it. Steichen and Richardson can't fall apart, or the studs will probably be torn down on this experiment that Chris Ballard believes in. Too much is on the line for further gaffes and losing records to flourish.
There's still time to add more lower/mid-tier talent for what the Colts have available to spend in free agency, plus there's the NFL draft on April 24th where Indy can solidify positions of the future while nailing down areas of need.
When layers are peeled back, it's about Richardson beating out Jones or the Colts achieving a playoff spot. Given the circumstances around Indianapolis, it will be an offseason and regular season of the highest importance. The pressure is on to succeed in the Circle City and must happen this year.
