Colts Predicted to Focus on Offense Early in NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL draft is just a couple of weeks away as the Indianapolis Colts come closer to selecting a sequence of new players to fill roster needs.
The Colts' focus will likely be to find a new tight end, another linebacker or two, and a few more offensive and defensive linemen. Plenty of mock drafts have the Colts focusing on another defender for Lou Anarumo's squad in the first two rounds, but ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr. disagrees.
In Kiper's newest two-round mock draft, the Colts took Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with their 14th overall pick.
"In an enormous make-or-break year for Anthony Richardson (and/or possibly Daniel Jones), Indy has to get more playmakers in its offense," Kiper wrote. "Loveland has the seam-stretching ability to make plays down the field, and he has the 6-foot-6 size to post up in the red zone. Receiver is the other position that stands out, but I went with Loveland as the better value (No. 11 on my board)."
With Penn State's Tyler Warren off the board, Kiper thinks the Colts will resort to the second-biggest tight end prospect in the draft. Loveland caught 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns in his 2024 season, numbers that could translate to the professional level with ease.
None of the Colts' tight ends managed to cross the 200-yard mark last year, and Kylen Granson, the team's leading tight end, is no longer with the team. The Colts have not had a tight end reach 500 yards in a single season since Eric Ebron in 2018.
Loveland's larger frame would make for an easy target for either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones.
Heading into the second round, Kiper has the Colts sticking on the offensive side of the ball. With the 45th pick, Kiper thinks the Colts will take offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona.
"Savaiinaea played tackle last season at Arizona -- and played it well, with zero sacks allowed," Kiper wrote. "But his NFL future is probably inside at guard, where he started 12 games in 2022. The Colts' interior lost Will Fries and Ryan Kelly. Savaiinaea has the ability and size to open running lanes for Jonathan Taylor and keep interior pass rushers off Anthony Richardson."
Indianapolis has a serious need on the right side of the offensive line with Fries' departure and Braden Smith entering the final year of his contract. Jonah Savaiinaea would be an instant replacement who has experience across the line.
In 2022 and 2023, Savaiinaea played 985 snaps at right guard and 693 at right tackle. In 2024, he practically split his snaps between right and left tackle, demonstrating his versatility.
The Colts could use a quick fix on the line, and Savaiinaea feels like an ideal candidate. If Kiper's predictions are right, Indianapolis would have an offense that should be ready to go from day one for head coach Shane Steichen.
