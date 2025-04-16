Colts Predicted to Help Protect Their QB in Draft
In the NFL, teams win in the trenches, plain and simple. On the offensive side, it's all about protecting the field general and helping to amplify a steady ground attack to hopefully take the pressure off the quarterback.
This is something the Indianapolis Colts understand and value, especially for Anthony Richardson and his year three stride.
Indianapolis has an opportunity in the first round of the NFL draft to select a tight end to solidify the offense, like Michigan's Colston Loveland or Penn State's Tyler Warren. However, what if they're both off the board by the time that 14th pick rolls around?
NFL.com's Adam Rank has an idea: go to the trenches for protection.
Rank believes that Missouri's powerful tackle Armand Membou is a fit, and he can possibly fill in at right guard after Will Fries went to the Minnesota Vikings.
"Go ahead and continue this mini run on offensive linemen, Colts, by selecting Membou to help protect Anthony Richardson (presuming he holds off Daniel Jones). Now, if one of the tight ends falls to this spot, that would be an automatic pick," wrote Rank. "I just don't see it happening, in which case the safest move is to build up an offensive line that lost Ryan Kelly and helped contribute to a 37.2% pressure-allowed rate (ninth-highest in the NFL) last season."
Membou was a beast in 2024 for the Missouri Tigers, posting impressive Pro Football Focus blocking marks of 87.6 run-blocking and 86.6 pass-blocking. He also allowed only eight pressures on 411 passing snaps.
The Colts might make this type of selection happen if Loveland and Warren are off the board, and it makes sense given how much of an impact Fries had at right guard. The question is, can Membou make a transition like that from tackle to the interior?
He didn't play guard in 2024 (800 snaps at RT), but he has the talent to make an adjustment and fill in between center Tanor Bortolini and right tackle Braden Smith effectively. This gives Indy a solid offensive unit in the trenches, also possessing left tackle Bernhard Raimann and left guard Quenton Nelson.
However, the Colts did show enough interest in tackle Matt Goncalves to trade up in round three of the 2024 NFL draft to select him. He played swing tackle and filled in for Raimann and Smith when they were injured, logging 230 snaps at left and 333 at right.
We'll have to see what the Colts do at right guard for line coach Tony Sparano Jr. in 2025, as it is a crucial decision that will help shape what the protection can do for either Richardson or Daniel Jones.
The NFL draft is only eight days away and the anticipation for Colts fans is growing to see what Chris Ballard ultimately does with the 14th overall pick. Will there be a trade up to secure a tight end? Or, will both Loveland and Warren be gone, with the chance at a stud offensive lineman like Membou?
Only time will tell as a critical draft approaches.
