Colts Predicted to Secure Two Massive Positions in NFL Draft
The NFL draft is on April 24th, and the Indianapolis Colts still have roster needs that they can fill with rookies who can help build the future of the franchise.
Two positions of necessity for talent are tight end and linebacker, and Field Yates has Indianapolis addressing these in his two-round mock draft for ESPN.
First, it's all about tight end at the number 14 overall pick with Penn State's dynamic playmaker and 2024 Mackey Award winner, Tyler Warren.
Here's what Yates had to say, starting with how abysmal the tight end room for Indy was in 2024.
"The Colts have not had a tight end reach 500 receiving yards in a single season since 2018, and none of their tight ends reached even 200 last season. So it's safe to say Indy needs to beef up that position."
Yates is on the money here, as all four of Indy's tight ends (Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory) combined for a miserable 39 catches, 467 receiving yards, and two scores.
Yates continues to discuss why Warren is an immediate impact for the offense and how he finally elevates tight end for the Colts.
"Enter Warren, who crossed the 200-yard threshold on the ground and had 700 of his 1,233 receiving yards come after the catch last season. He chews up extra yardage with a combination of power, tenacity and quickness that is tough to imagine from a player of his 6-foot-6, 256-pound size."
Warren was a force for Penn State in 2024 and secured a phenomenal 104 receptions for 1,233 receiving yards and 12 all-purpose touchdowns (eight receiving, four rushing). Warren is a true TE1 and can also serve as a blocker in-line.
This is a no-brainer for Indy to select Warren, as it also helps Anthony Richardson immensely.
Next up is the number 45 overall pick in round two, and Indy goes the route of an impressive linebacker: UCLA's Carson Schwesinger.
Yates breaks it down like this for the three-year collegiate defender.
"Schwesinger broke out last season with 115 tackles, becoming an All-American for UCLA and showing exceptional range, coverage instincts and sideline-to-sideline speed. And the fit makes sense because the Colts lost E.J. Speed in free agency."
Schwesinger is a beast and can give Indianapolis quick talent to join Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies. Schwesinger impressed in 2024 with 136 combined tackles, 90 solo, nine for loss, four sacks, two picks, and three passes defended.
In short, Schwesinger is a Swiss Army Knife at the position, which Lou Anarumo will salivate at given his ever-changing scheme that requires versatility.
Schwesinger has the chance to be a force for Anarumo's defense and fits in well with what the Colts need at linebacker after E.J. Speed and Grant Stuard departed in free agency. While it's not a surprising prediction from Yates, it's a solid one and should be expected if the UCLA product is available at 45th overall.
These are two excellent additions to kick off Indy's first two rounds. Tight end and linebacker need more for the Colts to succeed, and there's no better way to make that happen than securing Warren and Schwesinger's services.
While anything can happen in the NFL draft, especially in the first few rounds, the writing is on the wall for what Indy needs most. We'll see what happens during a draft that is of paramount importance for Chris Ballard.
