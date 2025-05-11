Colts' Pro Bowler Potentially Out Until Training Camp
The Indianapolis Colts exited the 2025 NFL Draft without doing anything significant to the linebacker position despite it being an area of need, and now that decision looks even more questionable.
On Friday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that starting MIKE linebacker Zaire Franklin underwent an ankle procedure recently, which will likely keep him out until about training camp in late July.
"Yeah, he’s got an ankle deal. Got it cleaned up," Steichen said of Franklin's injury. "So, it’ll take some time. Hopefully, he will be back by training camp."
Franklin being out on its own is significant, but then considering the Colts' other starting linebacker, Jaylon Carlies, has also been out while recovering from shoulder surgery, you have to question whether the Colts are putting too much confidence in their depth behind the two starters.
In his third year as the starting MIKE linebacker for the Colts, Franklin once again ranked in the top three in franchise history in tackles in a single season in 2024. He broke the record in 2022 with 167 tackles, broke his own record again in 2023 with 179 tackles, and then recorded the second-most in 2024 with his 173 takedowns, which also led the entire NFL.
As a result, Franklin earned his first Pro Bowl nod and was also named Second-Team All-Pro.
Along with his league-leading tackle numbers, Franklin notched 11 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and new career-highs in sacks (3.5), forced fumbles (five), and interceptions (two).
Carlies played through the shoulder injury during much of his rookie year in 2024. He did miss seven games, primarily while on Injured Reserve with a fibula injury. He totaled 36 tackles (two for loss), 1.0 sack, one QB hit, and one pass breakup in 10 games.
Franklin and Carlies being out during the offseason program isn't the end of the world as long as they make it back for a good portion of training camp. However, linebacker is already largely considered one of, if not their biggest need, even with the pair healthy.
Outside of Franklin and Carlies at linebacker, the Colts have Segun Olubi, Jacob Phillips, Joe Bachie, Cameron McGrone, Liam Anderson, Austin Ajiake, and Solomon DeShields.