What Leading NFL in Tackles Meant for Zaire Franklin Off the Field
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin just completed the most decorated season of his seven-year career. He earned his first Pro Bowl. He earned his first All-Pro (Second-Team) nod. However, despite leading the NFL in tackles, it's what those 173 tackles allowed Franklin to do off the field that resulted in another significant source of pride.
Franklin took to X on Tuesday to announce that, through his partnership with Coca-Cola Consolidated, they were able to donate $16,000 to the Midwest Foodbank of Indiana. Before the season, Franklin pledged $44 (his jersey number) for every tackle that he accumulated over the season.
Franklin posted on X:
"Happy to announce that our first 'Tackling Hunger' campaign was a success! Thank you to our partners at [Coca-Cola] with their help we were able to donate $16,000 to the Midwest Foodbank of Indiana to combat food insecurity. Thanks to all the fans who supported!"
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In his third year as the starting MIKE linebacker for the Colts, Franklin once again ranked in the top three in Colts franchise history in tackles in a single season. He broke the record in 2022 with 167 tackles, broke his own record again in 2023 with 179 tackles, and then recorded the second-most in 2024 with his 173 takedowns.
Along with his league-leading tackle numbers, Franklin notched 11 tackles for loss, 6 pass breakups, and new career-highs in sacks (3.5), forced fumbles (5), and interceptions (2).
The donation to the Midwest Foodbank of Indiana is the latest philanthropic effort of Franklin, who was named the Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2023 in recognition of the impact of his organization, Shelice's Angels.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.