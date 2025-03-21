Colts Pro Bowler Speaks Out on Quarterback Duel
The Indianapolis Colts took Anthony Richardson fourth-overall in the 2023 NFL draft hoping to have their franchise quarterback of the future. However, things have been rocky through his two seasons in the league, prompting Chris Ballard to sign Daniel Jones in free agency to compete for the starting position.
This was a sure move to make sure Richardson is pressed to be the best version of himself as the potential starting field general. In an episode of Good Morning Football, linebacker, captain, and Pro Bowler Zaire Franklin dove into what the competition can do for Richardson and how to handle things for the 2025 season.
Here's what the former seventh-round selection had to say regarding the situation: "There's only one response: put your head down and get to work," said Franklin, "talking to Anthony, going into this offseason, just about you know, what had happened. I think this season we all have, myself included, allowed a little bit of outside to creep into the inside."
Franklin concluded by stating: "I think we all will do better from that and a new year gives us a new opportunity."
To start, any NFL team that truly allows outside noise into the locker room will have issues that follow, typically resulting in bad play and a sad record. This is, to a degree, what happened to the Colts last season, resulting in unneeded drama within the walls. This is a priority to address in 2025.
The addition of Jones to compete with Richardson wasn't the Colts saying they don't believe in the Florida alum. Instead, it proclaims that Indianapolis wants Richardson to turn out as the signal-caller they drafted in 2023 with high aspirations.
Richardson has only played 15 games throughout his short NFL career but hasn't put the best product on the field. In 2024, the floor somewhat fell out from under him, as he had 12 picks, and nine fumbles compared to 14 overall touchdowns (eight passing, six rushing).
The biggest issue outside of the turnovers for Richardson was his 47.7 completion percentage. In the NFL it's hard to succeed being under 60 percent, let alone sub-50. The hope is that through this competition there will be significant improvement for Richardson in year three.
To Franklin's point, plenty of outside detractors believe Richardson might not win the starting job over Jones, the latter of whom is more starter-ready at this juncture. However, Richardson is more talented, fits Shane Steichen's scheme the best, and can rise to be one of the scariest threats to a defense at quarterback if the development hits a consistent stride.
Franklin and the rest of the Colts roster will fight to overcome another mediocre eight or nine-win season. The ultimate goals for the 2025 season is to win the AFC South and secure a playoff spot, which is far more possible if Richardson rises to the occasion in this QB duel.
It will be the biggest storyline to watch during the offseason, camp, preseason, and regular season for the Colts. This is the most pivotal year in recent history for the franchise, and Richardson's success will be arguably the most powerful force in these goals coming to fruition.
