Colts Pro Bowler Voices Opinion on Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts are a team at a crossroads regarding their future with Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson. While the two received deserved criticism at times, it seemed that sometimes it was negative.
There were some murmurs of Richardson potentially losing some respect in the locker room during 2024 for many reasons but during an interview with NFL on NBC, running back and Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor made it clear that the Colts are behind the young signal-caller.
Taylor answered questions about Richardson's rollercoaster 2024 by saying: "Yea it's a tough league, and I don't think people realize how young he is. There are guys coming in this draft who are like 24, I think he's still 22. He's only played 13 games in college I think now 15 in the NFL, so he still hasn't played a bunch of ball."
Richardson's lack of experience shouldn't be used against him despite a tough sophomore season in the NFL. Richardson has to make the highest priority for his 2025 campaign to stay healthy to continue working through his development.
Taylor continued on Richardson.
"He's doing the things that need to be done to make a great quarterback. He's just young and it's a tough league." Taylor concluded by saying: "It takes time, but we're 100% behind him and especially us as teammates we understand and we know the work that he's putting in."
The duo of Taylor and Richardson can be one of the most difficult setups any NFL defense can face when operating at full strength. In 2024 Richardson played 11 out of 17 possible games, giving veteran Joe Flacco six total starts.
While Taylor still ripped off massive games on the ground with Flacco under center, it resulted in the veteran running back taking on an insane workload. In the final two games of 2024, Taylor toted the pill 66 times for 302 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Taylor didn't see over 30 touches out of the backfield during any other games outside of Week 17 (New York Giants) and Week 18 (Jacksonville Jaguars) with Flacco heading the offense. Richardson had 86 carries for 499 rushing yards (5.8 average) and six scores. This equates to 7.8 rushes per game, which helped Taylor's wear and tear.
This is also a huge reason the Colts need more running back help to complement Taylor in 2025, whether through free agency or the draft. While Steichen likes to get Taylor the football in spades, he can't possibly continue with 25+ carries every contest.
Taylor and Richardson are a scary pair for stop troops to plan for, but it all depends on the health of the former fourth-overall pick in 2025. If he can play all or near 17 games, Taylor might be on pace for a career-best season and prolonged prime if it all falls in line.
One thing is for sure, the Colts and Taylor are behind their young field general. The hope for the Colts is that these two can shine and showcase the height of their potential as a tandem. This season for Indy might decide where the team heads in the near and distant future.
