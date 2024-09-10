Colts Pro Football Focus Grades: Top 5 Performers vs. Texans in Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) could not take down the Houston Texans (1-0) to kick off the 2024 season, losing by a score of 29-27. The loss marked the 11th straight defeat for the Colts in Week 1, easily the longest streak in the NFL.
Despite being defeated by the reigning AFC South champions, there were some bright spots for Indy on Sunday. Anthony Richardson led an explosive Colts offense through the air while the pass rush was able to get after C.J. Stroud. But a porous run defense and untimely lapses in coverage were too much for the Colts to overcome.
Pro Football Focus recognized the play of the Colts' offense, with players on that side of the ball dominating the top grades from Sunday afternoon. Let's look at the five players who graded out the highest for the Colts on Sunday and analyze their performances.
Note: The player must have played at least 25% of the snaps to be eligible.
1.) G Will Fries - 93.0 Overall Grade
Will Fries is often seen as the weak link – if there is one – on a very good Colts' offensive line. He did not play like the weak link on Sunday, as Fries posted an elite 93.0 overall game, the highest of any Colts player.
Fries was dominant as a run blocker, posting the best grade in that category at 91.7. The Colts' right guard was no slouch as a pass blocker either, with a grade of 80.4. Fries allowed just one pressure and one hurry in pass protection on the day.
After Week 1, Fries sits atop the standings as the highest-graded guard in the NFL. As he begins his contract year, Fries will earn a nice payday if he can sustain this level of play throughout the season.
2.) G Quenton Nelson - 90.7 Overall Grade
The superstar guard on the other side of the line for the Colts also had a banner day. Quenton Nelson looked like his All-Pro self, finishing with a 90.7 overall grade.
Nelson did not allow a single Texans' defender to get close to Richardson, posting the highest pass-blocking grade for the Colts at 86.7 with no pressures or hurries allowed. Nelson was stout in the run game as well, with an 86.8 run-blocking grade.
Nelson's Week 1 performance ranks him as the third-highest-graded guard in the league, just behind Fries. The fact that it is not a shock to see Nelson graded this high speaks to the greatness of a player likely on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his career is over.
3.) WR Alec Pierce - 85.4 Overall Grade
Arguably no wide receiver benefits more from the return of Richardson at quarterback than Alec Pierce. The proof is in the results from Sunday, as Pierce hauled in three catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on a career day. The Colts' deep threat finished the day with the third-highest overall grade on the team at 85.6.
Pierce notched the top receiving grade on the Colts with an 88.4. After catches of 60 and 57 yards, Pierce currently boasts a yards-per-catch average of 41.7. His run-blocking grade of 38.4, an off day for Pierce, caused his overall grade to fall slightly.
Pierce ranks as the fourth-highest-graded receiver in the NFL after Week 1. If more performances like this one are on the horizon, a career year could be in store for the third-year wide receiver.
4.) OT Bernhard Raimann - 82.8 Overall Grade
Offensive linemen occupy three of the top four highest-graded spots for the Colts this week. Bernhard Raimann picked up where he left off a season ago as the rock-solid left tackle in Indy. Raimann finished the day with an 82.8 overall grade.
Raimann was at his best in pass protection, allowing just one hurry and one pressure for an 84.2 pass-blocking grade. His 79.3 run-blocking grade was also solid, ranking fifth on the Colts.
Raimann also finds himself inside the top 10 of the highest-graded at his position, slotting in at seventh for offensive tackles. If Raimann takes another step this season, there will be no doubt who the franchise left tackle is moving forward.
5.) DT DeForest Buckner - 82.8 Overall Grade
The lone defensive player in the top five this week is none other than DeForest Buckner. Buckner was everywhere on Sunday and made an impact against the run and pass, tallying six tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a QB hit. The Colts' defensive tackle finished with an 82.8 overall grade for his performance.
Buckner was easily the Colts' best player against the run on Sunday, with a 78.2 run defense grade after totaling six defensive stops. His 63.6 pass-rushing grade ranked third on the Colts, as Buckner had three pressures but only a 7.7% win percentage on pass-rushing snaps.
Buckner makes it 5-for-5 for the Colts inside the top 10 at their position, sitting tied for the sixth-highest-graded defensive tackle. Buckner's pressure on the Colts' defense is invaluable and he continues to be one of the best defensive linemen in the league.
