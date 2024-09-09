Anthony Richardson Gives Glimpse of Future in Colts' Loss vs. Texans
The return of QB1 for the Indianapolis Colts was as explosive as you thought it would be. But it was also the rollercoaster many of us have expected.
Anthony Richardson returned to regular season action on Sunday as the Colts kicked off the 2024 season against the Houston Texans. It was a rematch of Week 18 that saw the Texans win the AFC South and the Colts miss out on the playoffs. Lucas Oil Stadium was rocking for what is becoming a budding rivalry between the two teams.
Unfortunately for Richardson and the Colts, they would not avenge their Week 18 defeat. Despite plays of 60, 57, and 54 yards, an explosive yet inconsistent passing game could not overcome a porous run defense and untimely coverage breakdowns. The Colts fell to the Texans 29-27, marking their 11th straight Week 1 loss.
“We didn't come out with the outcome we wanted," Richardson stated after the game. "We didn't win despite what happened out there. We just (have) got to execute better as a team, as a whole, and just get a victory in that next time.”
There was a lot to take away from this game, but in particular, Richardson has brought explosive offense back to the Colts. He certainly has areas that he needs to work on – and we will get to that – but what Richardson brings to this Colts offense is a weapon at quarterback who is a threat to score on every play. Having that unique quality at the most important position on the field will keep the Colts competitive in many games.
Let's take the first touchdown throw from Richardson as a perfect example. With 5:12 left in the first quarter, the Colts faced a first-and-10 from their own 40-yard line. Richardson dropped back to throw and slipped on the new turf inside Lucas Oil Stadium, a problem many dealt with on Sunday.
For most quarterbacks, when your back foot slips on a drop, the play is likely dead. Not for Richardson, who gathered his feet and uncorked a 60-yard bomb right in the hands of Alec Pierce for the score. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Richardson's ball traveled 65.3 air yards to Pierce, the third-longest in the database's history, which goes back to 2016.
"We were expecting a certain look on that (play)," Richardson explained. "We got the look. AP (Alec Pierce) just did his job, and I just had to deliver the ball to him. And I think I did a decent job getting the ball there and he made a play.”
“I thought (Richardson) made some big-time plays for us," head coach Shane Steichen said. "Obviously, that opening touchdown pass to Alec, I don't think I've seen a throw like that."
Richardson followed that up with two more explosive plays in the fourth quarter. A strike over the middle to Ashton Dulin led to a 54-yard touchdown. Another deep throw to Pierce, this time for 57 yards with 63.7 air yards, set the Colts up inside the red zone as the game was winding down.
From that point, Richardson did the rest of the work with his legs, running for a 10-yard gain and a three-yard touchdown on fourth down to bring the game within two points. Despite being hit before he reached the goal line, Richardson willed his 6-4, 250-pound body over the defenders and into the end zone.
"Fourth down, right there on the goal line, it's a ‘got to have it’ situation," Richardson remarked. "(Steichen) told me, ‘We’ve got to have it.’ So, I just had to find a way to make sure we put up some points. They did a great job covering up the routes. And I just felt like I should be able to make a play, and I did that.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
For all of the good Richardson showed yesterday, there were plenty of moments he would like to have back. Inaccuracy plagued the young quarterback on multiple throws throughout the game. Two throws in particular to rookie Adonai Mitchell would have been easy touchdowns had they been completed. Richardson sailed them both, and while it looked like Mitchell tried to take the blame on the field, Richardson took full accountability postgame.
"I (have) got to hit those," Richardson admitted. "I (have) got to be better in the pass game. (Mitchell) did a great job getting open. I just (have) got to keep working and keep going to him as a receiver and just give him the ball so he can make his plays.”
"He's going to miss some throws, just like all these quarterbacks in the league will miss some throws," Steichen stated. "But we'll get them cleaned up.”
It was a boom-or-bust performance for Richardson in his return, going 9-of-19 (47%) for 212 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. The interception occurred at the end of the first half when Kylen Granson slipped on his route after Richardson had already thrown the football. The quarterback also added 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Sunday's performance is what you can expect from Richardson throughout the season. There will be many moments where your mouth drops at the explosiveness of this Colts offense. Other times, you will be left with your hands on your head over missed opportunities. That is life when you have a young, developing quarterback who made just his 18th start since high school yesterday.
Richardson's up-and-down performance was not the main catalyst for the Colts loss to the Texans. The run defense, which has been strong in recent years, gave up a whopping 213 yards on the ground with 159 of those going to Joe Mixon. Coverage breakdowns at inopportune times allowed C.J. Stroud to find his receivers and move the chains to the tune of 234 yards and two touchdowns.
What Richardson's performance did prove is that defenses have to cover every inch of the field when #5 is out there. Whether with his arm or his legs, Richardson can turn any play into a scoring play. The missed throws need to be cleaned up, and they will be with time. Once they are, this offense will be difficult to stop.
Steichen and the Colts must correct their mistakes as they head on the road to face the Green Bay Packers this week. The loss is disappointing, especially at home, but it is a long season with plenty of opportunities ahead.
"We were highly confident that we would come in here and win, especially at home," Richardson said. "I want to win at home. Nobody likes that feeling. We're trying to be undefeated here. Obviously, we can't do that now, but we’ve got more games ahead of us.”
More games equals more chances for Richardson to improve his game, and as he does, the wins are bound to pile up.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.