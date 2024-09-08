Indianapolis Colts | 3 Good, 3 Bad in Loss to Houston Texans
The Indianapolis Colts fought hard but fell short to the Houston Texans by a score of 29-27. With a lot to unpack from a big-time AFC South showdown to start the regular season, let's dive into three good and bad from Indy's first game of the 2024 campaign.
The Good | Anthony Richardson's Explosiveness
Colts second-year signal-caller Anthony Richardson made ridiculous plays during the contest against the Texans. While he finished with an inaccurate 9/19 passing, it was for an insane 212 yards (22.5 yards per completion). Where a bulk of Richardson's passing yards came from were the bombs to Alec Pierce (60 yards - TD) and Ashton Dulin (54 yards - TD).
Richardson also tossed in a rushing score and 56 rushing yards on 6 carries. Altogether, Richardson was responsible for 268 all-purpose yards and 3 touchdowns. There's no denying the ridiculous power of Richardson's potential, and Shane Steichen will look to continue harnessing the skillset of the 22-year-old throughout the rest of 2024.
The Bad | Anthony Richardson's Inaccuracy
While Richardson had plenty of amazing plays that almost won Indy the game, he also was wildly inaccurate at 9/19 for 47.4% completion. One of his interceptions, albeit also due to the new field conditions, was thrown past tight end Kylen Granson in the red zone that led to an interception.
Richardson is only 22 and has five career NFL starts under his belt. Throws like this will happen, but so will the insane scores to Pierce and Dulin. Richardson has to continue working out the kinks to be more accurate, regardless of how 'explosive' throws are, it's hard to win when throwing under 50% in the NFL.
The Good | DeForest Buckner
Three-time Pro Bowl and former First Team All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner dominated against the Texans on Sunday. Finishing with an impressive 6 tackles (5 solo) from the interior, Buckner also recorded a tackle for loss and led Indy with 1.5 sacks. The other notable sack artists from Sunday's contest include Tyquan Lewis (1.0), Kwity Paye (1.0), and Dayo Odeyingbo (0.5).
While Buckner suffered a back injury during the contest, don't expect the ultra-tough defender to miss any time. Buckner is the centerpiece to the success of Indy's young defense, so if he needs to miss any time, look for both Taven Bryan and Raekwon Davis to see increased usage beside Grover Stewart.
The Bad | Run Defense vs. Joe Mixon
The Texans were assumed to attack Indy's secondary primarily through the air, and that happened to an extent. However, newly acquired running back Joe Mixon ruined the Colts' defense on Sunday with 30 carries for 159 rushing yards (5.3 average) and a rushing touchdown. He also only had a long of 13 yards, meaning Mixon was consistently ripping off five to eight yard gains against the Colts.
This is why both safeties Nick Cross (14) and Julian Blackmon (13) led Indy in tackles. Mixon was getting through the trenches with ease, forcing the linebackers to attack against offensive linemen. While Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed are great players, they're usually going to lose against linemen one-on-one in run defense. Indy must address this or become one of the league's premier punching bags for opposing runners to beat down.
The Good | Alec Pierce
Colts third-year pass-catcher Pierce showed that having Richardson as a QB might be what was missing. Pierce dazzled on just 3 targets for as many catches, 125 receiving yards (41.7 average), and a 60-yard touchdown. Pierce doesn't threaten as a volume receiver, but always will when running down the field.
Pierce will look to build off this performance where he was the go-to big-play weapon. Receivers like Michael Pittman Jr., Adonai Mitchell, and Josh Downs (upon return) will be able to operate smoother and more freely with Pierce locking down the deep parts of the field for Indy's offensive approach.
The Bad | Containing Nico Collins
Texans receiver Nico Collins erupted again against the Colts on Sunday afternoon, hauling in 6 catches for 117 receiving yards (19.5 average). Indianapolis is no stranger already to what Collins can do, as he destroyed Indy's defense last year during the two divisional contests.
Collins has 22 catches for 458 receiving yards and 2 scores in his last three matchups with Indianapolis. Whether it was the inability to communicate in coverage from Cross, or the inexperience from the rest of the defensive secondary, it is clear that Collins has Indy's number. Until the Colts can silence Houston and Collins, these types of performances will continue to compile against Gus Bradley's scheme.
