Colts Projected to Choose Dynamic Offensive Draft Talent
The Indianapolis Colts are finally nearing the NFL draft, where they'll utilize the 14th overall pick to help build their future talent.
While the spotlight is deservedly on the Anthony Richardson vs Daniel Jones saga, the draft isn't far behind, with one position the most glaring need: tight end.
To spare the reader the same thing over and over with statistics showcasing how abysmal this room was for Shane Steichen in 2024, I'll provide a synopsis. The tight ends were comprised of Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory, each with a different strength.
Granson was the move tight end with solid separation, Alie-Cox was the savvy veteran with red zone prowess and good blocking, Ogletree had the most upside and operated as a blocker mostly, and Mallory was the fastest tight end. However, they were absent for the struggling Richardson.
CBS Sports writer Bryan DeArdo has his outlet, along with ESPN and NFL.com, compiling mock drafts into an ultimate one. For the experts, Michigan's Colston Loveland is drafted to alleviate the painful result of the Colts' position group.
"Lots of mocks having the Colts drafting either Warren or Loveland. With Warren off the board, that leaves Indy with Loveland, who possesses a unique blend of size and speed."
Loveland impressed in his final campaign as a Wolverine while missing games due to injury. In 10 contests, he hauled in 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns. While not a great blocker, he can get the job done well enough, given the importance of his receiving prowess.
Loveland is smooth, with great separation. As the Indy Draft Guide lists, he can be a mismatch anywhere on the field.
Loveland might not be the trophy case Tyler Warren is, but he's a better route-runner and operates great downfield. He's also able to make pressure catches and grab the occasional back shoulder toss.
Loveland is a walking offensive weapon and can help the Colts' starting quarterback in plenty of situations. Last year was brutal for the Colts' tight ends as receivers, so Loveland immediately slots in as the starter.
There would be plenty of learning moments given the speed of NFL defenses as opposed to the talent Loveland faced in college, but it's worth the pick and bests a Warren selection in multiple ways.
Is Loveland a better prospect than Warren? No. Is he possibly a better fit with more upside with the Colts? Yes, with gusto. Loveland can turn into a player that might ruin defenses with his abilities and constant size advantage.
Indianapolis can go many ways by being at the 14th overall spot. They still need guard, linebacker, safety depth, and a defensive end. But, none greater than tight end; a position that let the team down dearly in 2024.
We'll see what ultimately happens, but Loveland is an excellent selection and might change the Colts' offense moving forward.
