Colts Land Former All-Pro TE in New Trade Proposal
The Indianapolis Colts have tackled a few notable positions of need across their offseason so far, but one spot on this roster still sticks out as needing a potential tweak before next season kicks off: tight end.
It's a position the Colts have desperately coveted for some time now, as no tight end for Indianapolis has logged over 500 receiving yards in a season since 2018. However, entering a critical season for everyone around the organization from the front office, coaching staff, and the roster, it's a spot this team can't afford to totally neglect before embarking on the campaign ahead.
Therefore, perhaps the Colts could look towards the draft to address those concerns, or potentially in a trade in the eyes of some.
In a new trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, he sees the Colts being a strong destination for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, drawing out an offer for Indianapolis to land the former All-Pro for a couple of picks:
Baltimore Ravens receive: fourth-round pick (117th-overall), seventh-round pick (232nd-overall)
Indianapolis Colts receive: Mark Andrews
"General manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen don't have time to rely on rookies for production," Moton wrote. "Colts' brass should favor established veterans over high-end prospects at positions of need. Mark Andrews can be an immediate fix at tight end, and Indianapolis can still draft a player at the position to give Richardson or Jones the best chance to post respectable passing numbers in the upcoming term."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
For the Colts, getting an immediate answer to the tight end position with a veteran acquisition might be the best choice on the table for a team wanting to compete as soon as possible. Andrews, if up to full health and production, can be exactly that.
And especially when looking at the Colts' current tight end room, an addition of Andrews would be a huge step in the right direction.
"Tight ends Jelani Woods, Drew Ogletree, and Mo Alie-Cox are currently on the Colts roster but have yet to establish consistency in the passing game," Moton wrote. "Indianapolis can take a big swing at a veteran who can elevate the group and mentor a tight end coming out of the draft in a critical year for this team and its offense."
An addition of Andrews gives this group, at the very least, a short-term answer to their massive hole at tight end, without the worry of having to force a selection at the position in the draft, if the ideal fit isn't there.
There are some potential concerns to be had with Andrews and his long-term ceiling moving forward, and after his infamous blunder in last year's postseason vs. the Buffalo Bills, his implementation into any team's offense could have it's controversy amongst fans. Yet, for the Colts, the Ravens tight end could fit like a glove.