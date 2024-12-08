Colts' Prominent Defender Gets Fined
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching their Week 14 bye to rest before a crucial matchup lies for them after in the Denver Broncos. Despite some R&R ahead, linebacker E.J. Speed must pay $22,511 for a helmet strike against the New England Patriots, which injured tight end Hunter Henry.
While there was no flag on the play of his misdeed, the tackle was a lapse of common sense from the veteran defender. To finish the game Speed had nine tackles and a pass defended but struggled with Zaire Franklin to stop New England's ground attack, allowing 200 yards from the Patriots.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The NFL takes hits like this from Speed seriously, especially when it results in an injury like it did with Henry. Speed will do whatever possible to avoid more fines like this in the future, especially with only four games remaining on the schedule.
Speed and Franklin are staples of Indy's defense under Gus Bradley, but haven't played the most efficient ball this year. This comes extra when considering the ground defense, which the Colts and linebackers must remedy if they want to finish 10-7 with a playoff berth in the AFC.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.