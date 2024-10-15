Colts Get Promising Production from Young Talent vs Titans
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) captured their first divisional win of the season as they took down the Tennessee Titans (1-4) 20-17.
The Colts entered the fourth quarter trailing 17-10 but saw clutch plays from Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs to rejuvenate the offense. The defense also came up big in the fourth quarter, holding the Titans scoreless and generating a crucial turnover.
Pro Football Focus feels the Colts had a well-rounded performance in their victory Sunday afternoon. Let's look at the five players who graded out the highest for the Colts on Sunday and analyze their performances.
Note: The player must have played at least 25% of the snaps to be eligible.
1.) TE Drew Ogletree - 88.5 Overall Grade
The Colts have not received much production from the tight end position in 2024. However, they have a couple of players at the position who have played great football despite the numbers. Drew Ogletree is a perfect example, who had two catches for 24 yards in the victory.
Ogletree turned in the highest grade of all Colts on Sunday, with an 88.5 overall grade. His 82.0 receiving grade led the Colts, producing big plays on both of his targets. Ogletree also showed off his prowess as a run blocker, posting the third-highest run-blocking grade for the team at 72.1.
Ogletree may not fill up the stats sheet, but he has been making winning plays all season. The tight end is currently the No.8 ranked player at his position in the league. With more performances like this one, Ogletree could be in line for a bigger role sooner than later.
2.) CB Samuel Womack III - 88.0 Overall Grade
Little did we know when the Colts claimed Samuel Womack III off waivers in August that he would have such a profound impact on the defense. Thrust into the starting lineup after an injury to JuJu Brents, Womack has been fantastic at outside corner in Indy. Womack tallied a tackle and two pass breakups against the Titans, but his play extends past the box score.
Womack was the second-highest-graded player and highest-graded defender for the Colts, with an overall grade of 88.0. Womack shined in coverage, posting an 89.6 coverage grade after allowing just one catch for two yards on four targets. Womack allowed a QB rating of only 39.6 on Sunday, locking down whatever receiver he matched up with.
While Womack is not receiving much national attention, he is putting together an incredible season for the Colts. Womack is the No.2 rated cornerback in the NFL after six weeks and has been improving by the game. Not bad for a guy who was cut less than two months ago.
3.) OT Bernhard Raimann - 87.4 Overall Grade
The Colts' offensive line has been arguably the best unit in the NFL this season. One of the catalysts of that success has been Bernhard Raimann. Raimann has improved on his breakout season from a year ago and is making the case he should be considered among the best at his position.
Raimann was the third-highest-graded Colt against the Titans with an 87.4 overall grade. He was easily the Colts' best run-blocker of the day after posting an 88.8 run-blocking grade. Raimann was no slouch as a pass protector either, with his 80.4 pass-blocking grade ranking second on the team after allowing no sacks and one pressure of Joe Flacco.
Raimann is another player on the Colts who may not receive much national attention but is performing at an elite level. The former third-round pick is currently the No.5 rated tackle in the NFL, morphing into a franchise left tackle before our eyes.
4.) LB Jaylon Carlies - 84.9 Overall Grade
Indy has already seen great returns from their 2024 NFL Draft class. Jaylon Carlies has been arguably the best performer of the class, all while making a position change. Carlies added four tackles and a pass breakup from his SAM linebacker spot on Sunday.
Carlies had another highly-graded game this week, coming in as the fourth-highest-graded Colt at 84.9 overall. The rookie shined as a coverage linebacker, allowing a 0.0 QB rating in coverage, leading to an 85.6 coverage grade. Carlies' 77.9 tackling grade ranked third on the Colts, as the linebacker did not register a missed tackle throughout the game.
Carlies does not receive as many snaps as Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed, but he has been impactful when he gets the opportunity. He is the No.8 rated linebacker in the NFL through six weeks, including the No.2 rated backer in coverage. If Carlies continues his high level of play, his snap share could be on the rise.
5.) G Quenton Nelson - 81.7 Overall Grade
Quenton Nelson is a player who has been so great for so long that his excellence can be taken for granted. But make no mistake, Nelson is having one of his best seasons in years.
Big Q rounds out the top five of the highest-graded Colts for Week 6, with an 81.7 overall grade. Nelson's 81.3 pass-blocking grade led the Colts after he allowed zero sacks and only two pressures. He was also second on the team with a 76.6 run-blocking grade, moving defenders along the line to create holes for the ground game.
Nelson is on his way to another All-Pro season, ranking as the No.2 guard in all of football. While his high level of play can go unnoticed, it is important to appreciate Nelson's greatness as he is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career.
