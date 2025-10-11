Colts Promote Two to Active Roster for Cardinals Matchup
Ahead of a key Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the Indianapolis Colts have shaken up the roster a bit by elevating running back Ameer Abdullah and cornerback Cameron Mitchell to the active roster.
Abdullah played last week in the 40-6 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders, accruing a meager sample, but scoring a touchdown on the ground. Abdullah finished with two attempts for six yards and a ground TD.
Abdullah will join Jonathan Taylor and DJ Giddens to complete Indy's backfield with Tyler Goodson out for this game with a groin injury. Through his veteran NFL tenure, Abdullah has put up 2,000 rushing yards on 496 attempts for nine touchdowns.
Abdullah has also hauled in 203 catches for 1,468 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns through the air.
As for Cameron Mitchell, the former fifth-rounder has played three years in the NFL and has appeared in 32 games, with four of those being starts.
While Mitchell hasn't lit the world on fire through his short professional career, the Colts hope that he'll provide a steady hand at a depleted cornerback position on the 53-man roster.
Mitchell is much-needed, as the Colts' corner room has suffered incredible amounts of adversity through the young 2025 season. Lou Anarumo has done wonders in orchestrating this position during a dire time of need. Hardly any momentum has been lost despite the setbacks.
Rookie Justin Walley tore his ACL, ending his season. Jaylon Jones suffered a hamstring injury and hasn't recovered since the season-opener against the Dolphins. Star Kenny Moore II sustained an Achilles injury. Xavien Howard retired after being acquired to take over as a starter.
This position group has truly been through it.
Now, names like Mekhi Blackmon, Chris Lammons, and Johnathan Edwards have been tasked with more snaps and responsibilities. So far, Anarumo has been able to traverse a multitude of problems with the CB depth chart.
Indy faces an Arizona squad that has dropped three straight games, but by a tiny margin of five points. This Cardinals team humiliated themselves in a crushing loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, so they'll be looking to make a statement on the road.
This might not seem like much of a matchup on paper, but Jonathan Gannon will have his troops ready to answer the bell at Lucas Oil Stadium against Shane Steichen.
We'll see if Abdullah or Mitchell see enough playing time to potentially make an impact.