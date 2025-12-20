Kyle Shanahan Says Colts' Philip Rivers 'One of the Best' He's Watched

The Indianapolis Colts have a big chance to shine on Monday Night Football for their Week 16 clash with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Colts can't keep losing with their playoff hopes dying fast, so this could classify as the most important game of the year for Shane Steichen and Co.

Still, Philip Rivers is the centerpiece here, as he'll lead Indy's offense again after mustering just 16 points against the Seattle Seahawks. But, given the circumstances, Rivers did great.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had some incredible things to say about the 44-year-old Rivers.

A reporter asked Shanahan, "what do you see from Philip (Rivers) when you turn on the tape?"

Here's what the innovative offensive mind had to say.

"I see, I mean, he is a little bit older. Might not quite be as fast, might not quite be able to throw the same distance that he used to. But, you don't know that for sure, because you don't get to see it exactly on tape.

"But I see a guy who knows how to play the position as good as anyone. He had 27 throws in that game and every ball goes to the exact right spot, he tags their coverages great. He played against a very good pash rush and was able to get rid of the ball.

He's one of the best quarterbacks I've ever watched and he definitely helped that team."

Kyle Shanahan explains why 44-year-old Philip Rivers is better than most 22-year-old quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/8LNPm2oNJp — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) December 18, 2025

Rivers stepped into a ridiculous situation with the Colts when he joined the squad. In short, Daniel Jones was out for the year, Riley Leonard had an injured knee, and Anthony Richardson Sr. hadn't even returned to practice.

However, Rivers had the Colts on the precipice of snagging the victory to accompany a strong defensive showing from Lou Anarumo's side.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks to the locker room following the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

As Shanahan said, Rivers did appear slower and was older, but his ability to dissect defenses almost immediately and instinct to get the ball out quickly are elite.

Despite being incredibly immobile and unable to avoid much in the pass-rushing department, Rivers only sustained one sack against a brutal Seattle defensive front.

Rivers finished 18/27 on his passes for 120 yards through the air, a touchdown, and an interception. Not impressive in the box score, but nobody expected him to do this well - at all.

Now with another week of getting back into the swing of an NFL quarterback routine, Rivers will likely be crisper and more adjusted.

Philip Rivers vs. the 49ers (career):



🎯 106/157 completions

📈 1,213 passing yards

🔥 12 touchdowns

👀 105.4 passer rating

⭐️ 4-0 record#ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/ILa5067wbe — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) December 19, 2025

Shanahan's comments on Rivers prove that it's arguably better to have the elite football brain than the unreal physicals. Having them both is excellent, but that's quite rare to find the Josh Allens of the world.

Rivers will face the opposite type of pass-rush against the 49ers than he did against the Seahawks. The 49ers are dead last in team sacks with 16. This is in large part due to the absence of Nick Bosa, who tore his ACL early in the season.

Indy's offensive line must step up and quell anything Robert Saleh has cooked up for Rivers up front. As was mentioned before, Rivers can get rid of the ball quickly and efficiently, which will help the cause.

Look, this isn't to say Rivers gives Indy an incredible chance to win, or that football IQ is enough to take a team all the way, but the Hall of Fame-caliber name has already exceeded expectations by not getting destroyed last week.

He's doing exactly what's required and executing Steichen's game plan. However, the Colts can't lose on Monday-if they do, they might see their playoff hopes dashed.

PHILIP RIVERS TO JOSH DOWNS TUDDY.



📺 CBS | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/6fF358D6ih — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 14, 2025

