Pundit Ranks Five Colts on Top 100 Free Agent List for 2025
The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of time before the 2025 regular season, but can't rest with the Senior Bowl, free agency, and NFL draft approaching. Addressing the free agency within Indy's walls, Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe highlighted five Colts free agents of the top 100 names available.
In this article, we'll dive into each one (last rank to first) and break down what might go down with each regarding Indianapolis. Starting is an edge rusher with great physical prowess drafted in the second round in 2022.
Dayo Odeyingbo | Edge (#96)
Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo was a solid depth pass-rusher for Indianapolis in 2024. The former Vanderbilt prospect had his best season in 2023 (8.0 sacks, 38 tackles, nine for loss), but fell back in his fourth season to 3.0 sacks, 31 tackles, and seven for loss.
Indianapolis needs depth-edge talent around Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye. This means Odeyingbo might warrant another contract for the right price. Expect Indy to peruse the free agents and possibly select talent in the draft. But Odeyingbo should be retained for at least depth purposes.
Julian Blackmon | Safety (#74)
Colts' safety Julian Blackmon had a good year on paper, posting 2024 Pro Football Focus marks of 73.5 coverage and 69.4 pass-rush, but still looked less impactful than last year. This is partly due to the breakout campaign for fellow safety Nick Cross.
The Colts have plenty of draft prospects to consider for the free safety role next to Cross, and it likely leaves Blackmon on the outside looking in due to lingering injury issues. But, behind Cross and Blackmon are Rodney Thomas II and Ronnie Harrison Jr., so it's not too encouraging if Blackmon isn't kept.
The right contract must be agreed upon for Blackmon to remain in a Colts uniform. Otherwise, free agency and the draft can more than shore up free safety while Indianapolis saves money from refusing another one-year deal.
Will Fries | Guard (#70)
Colts' guard Will Fries was playing at a breakout star level before breaking his leg against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 5. Before that injury, Fries' PFF metrics were fantastic at 86.9 overall, 74.9 pass-blocking, and 84.9 run-blocking, all good enough for the top 20 at his position.
While Fries will command some dough this time around, say $12-plus million per year, it will be worth it. The Colts' offensive line needs solid interior blocking, and with Quenton Nelson on the left side, Fries can seal up the other. Expect Indianapolis to pony up the money for a potential budding youngster in the trenches.
E.J. Speed | Linebacker (#63)
The veteran Colts linebacker E.J. Speed posted career bests in 2024 in tackles (142), interceptions (one), and passes defended (five), but lacked consistency in other critical defensive areas. Per PFF, Speed logged a bad 46.3 coverage grade, showcasing his limitations.
Speed's tenure in Indy has run its course. While it's fair to say he can add something to the linebacking corps with Zaire Franklin, 2024 rookie Jaylon Carlies is a far more capable defender. Speed will likely ask for more than Indy wants to pay, and as with Blackmon, the Colts can find more talent elsewhere that might be stronger later on.
Ryan Kelly | Center (#34)
Four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly has spent his nine-year NFL tenure with the Colts. However, Indy drafted Tanor Bortolini out of Wisconsin in the fourth round in 2024. While the rookie backed up Kelly when he was hurt, he showed possible starter-level talent to provide a solution for years to come at center.
Kelly dipped in production while battling injuries, allowing 11 pressures and showing signs of slowing down against the long NFL season. It's a tough decision for Chris Ballard to part with a staple like Kelly; Bortolini is the future, and Indianapolis needs to save the cap money by letting Kelly potentially find a new home.
