Pundit Says Colts Might Lose Out on High-Grade Player in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts desperately need a number-one tight end for the 2025 campaign. While Indy has talents like Mo Alie-Cox (free agent), Kylen Granson (free agent), Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, and Jelani Woods, none have made much of an impact to date.
These results are why the Colts must emphasize drafting a tight end for the 2025 season. Penn State's Tyler Warren has been the most frequent fit for the Colts in mock drafts. However, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski believes the Denver Broncos can shake up the NFL draft with a trade to hop Indy and snag Warren for themselves.
The Denver Broncos also have a young quarterback in place and need a target over the middle of the field to help in his development.- Brent Sobleski | Bleacher Report
As Sobleski points out, Denver's Bo Nix can use a better option at tight end just like Anthony Richardson. However, Nix didn't struggle as Richardson did in 2024, giving Indy a greater need for a player like Warren to the Colts.
The Colts' offense was predicated on running the football plenty with Richardson and Jonathan Taylor, all while missing a real threat down the middle of the field. The Colts possess solid wide receivers like Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs, but getting Warren can help amplify Shane Steichen's scheme and allow more creativity.
Warren was great for the Nittany Lions, but his 2024 stands out. He caught an astounding 104 passes for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He also tossed in some rushing scores (four) on 26 attempts for 218 yards on the ground.
Warren isn't just productive as an offensive weapon, but also as a blocker in line. This gives him a great chance to play more snaps in his rookie campaign for the Colts should they attain him in late April.
In short, the Colts likely don't want to see another AFC team jump them to snag the best tight end prospect for 2025 when they desperately need more talent in that room. If it takes the Colts trading up a few spots to prevent this, they should try.
Anything is possible when a team has a middle-of-the-road pick like 14, but the Colts have been constantly linked to Warren, and with good reason; Richardson needs a tight end for now, and the future.
