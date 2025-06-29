Colts Have 'Purpose' to Honor Jim Irsay with Winning Ways
The Indianapolis Colts lost the biggest presence possible on May 21st, 2025. That day, the longtime Colts owner, Jim Irsay, passed away at the age of 65. The Colts are where they are today because of the drive, knowledge, passion, and love from Irsay's leadership.
Now, his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, have taken over the ownership aspects of the franchise. However, with so much on the line in 2025, the players are more motivated than ever to obtain the AFC South title while securing a playoff spot. These have been goals that have eluded the Colts for some time.
Linebacker Zaire Franklin opened up about what this season means to the team and why Irsay motivates them in an interview on Sirius XM Radio.
Franklin was passionate in his statement, to honor Irsay by establishing winning football in 2025.
"We're a team with a purpose. Obviously, with the passing of Jim Irsay, a great man who's done not only so much for the city, but for the state of Indiana," said Franklin. "This season and just honoring his legacy and continue to bring his dream to fruition. It's definitely extreme motivation, it's one of those things that gets everybody on the same page where everybody is fighting and pulling for the same direction for the same purpose."
The Colts already had immense motivation to fight as hard as possible for the 2025 season, but now that has erupted after Irsay's passing. The Colts have concluded their last two seasons a combined 17-17, with nine wins in 2023 and eight in 2024.
This means that heading into 2025, head coach Shane Steichen, general manager Chris Ballard, and quarterback Anthony Richardson are likely on their last leg with the franchise. As mentioned before, it's playoffs or bust for Indianapolis. However, they'd also like to win their division for the first time since 2014.
The Colts must answer the bell, and Franklin will be one of the most integral parts in accomplishing that goal. Franklin led the NFL in tackles last year with 173 and tacked on 3.5 sacks, five fumbles forced, and two interceptions. This career year led to his first Pro Bowl.
The Colts will be ready to go in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, where Irsay will be honored. Starting the year with a season-opening win to break the over-decade-long drought would be a fantastic way to start a critically important season.
