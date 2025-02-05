Colts Should Pursue Prominent 49ers Defender in Free Agency
The Indianapolis Colts' defense was up and down in Gus Bradley's final year as the coordinator. Now, with former Cincinnati Bengals stop troop leader Lou Anarumo at the helm, general manager Chris Ballard must add some new talent to the defense.
Pro Football Focus has Indianapolis fitting with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw via free agency.
The Colts sported a top-10 graded defense in 2024, due in large part to the play of Zaire Franklin in the middle. However, coverage at the linebacker position left something to be desired in this defense with both Franklin and his running mate, E.J. Speed (UFA this offseason), earning coverage grades under 48.0.- Mason Cameron | Pro Football Focus
As Mason Cameron mentions, Zaire Franklin led the charge defensively with a strong 2024 campaign, logging 173 tackles (led the NFL), two interceptions, five forced fumbles, and 3.5 sacks. However, Franklin wasn't the most consistent in coverage.
This is where a player like Greenlaw can help the Colts' defense at the second level. In 2023 Greenlaw was a solid coverage linebacker who also had prowess to stop opposing ground attacks.
It's fair to say that Jaylon Carlies is a complete linebacker for the Colts who can cover like a safety, possibility the Colts don't hold onto E.J. Speed in free agency is real, so adding Greenlaw would be an upgrade and give Indy a better coverage backer who can still halt the run.
Inserting Greenlaw into the lineup would be a sizable upgrade, as he produced 82.6 and 79.5 coverage grades in his last two full seasons.- Mason Cameron | Pro Football Focus
The biggest risk of acquiring Greenlaw is his Achilles tear in Super Bowl LVIII that sidelined him for all but two games in 2024. Following his return, he hurt his calf as well and barely saw the field in his sixth NFL season.
However, if he is past these injury woes, he can make a fine addition to Anarumo's defense. Greenlaw's 2022 and 2023 saw him accumulate 247 tackles (eight for loss), 10 passes defended, two fumbles forced, and an interception.
The idea of Anarumo's squad having Franklin, Carlies, and Greenlaw as the primary linebackers is enticing. Likely, Greenlaw won't break the bank given his recent injury issues, so the Colts should strike the iron on this signing.
A healthy Greenlaw can help any NFL defense, but the Colts specifically need more coverage presence from the linebacker corps. Look for the Colts to be interested in taking a swing on a player like Greenlaw for the right price and situation.
