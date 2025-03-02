Report: Colts QB Targets Becoming Clear, Front Runner Emerging?
There are a couple of things that seem certain about the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, one of which is that they are going to address the quarterback position around Anthony Richardson.
"It's gotta be the right guy to create real competition, but we wanna create real competition," Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Combine. "I think it's good for the team. I think it's good for Anthony... It'll be open. And, of course, it's gotta be somebody that can really challenge from a production standpoint, too."
This isn't just lip service by Ballard, either. Richardson and rookie practice squad player Jason Bean are the only quarterbacks under contract for the Colts in 2025, so they have to do something.
The big question from the outside is how the Colts will address the position. Ballard was asked if "everything was on the table" between free agency, the draft, and trades, and Ballard acknowledged that all options were indeed "on the table."
Throughout the week of the Combine, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler gathered intel on various storylines across the league, one of them being the Colts' approach to the quarterback position this offseason:
As the Colts look for veteran quarterback options, names on their radar include Daniel Jones, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Jacoby Brissett. This is a mix of quarterbacks who can support Anthony Richardson and guys who will be looking to start games somewhere. I've heard Jones' name more than once in regards to the Colts.
Indianapolis has not given up on Richardson, but how the team approaches the free agency period will be telling.
Injuries and roller-coaster play have dominated the story of Richardson's first two seasons. He missed 13 games as a rookie in 2023 and four last year. On the field, he's shown rare abilities but was also benched for two games last season and completed a league-worst 47.7% of his passes.
Due to these factors, the Colts must ensure at all times that their quarterback room is competitive and capable of winning games. The names that Fowler mentioned are widely considered to be among the best possible options in the free agent market.
Jones had a breakout season of sorts in 2022 with the New York Giants, leading to him signing a four-year, $160 million extension the following year. However, injuries, inconsistent play from Jones, and instability in the offense since then led to him requesting a release from the Giants during the 2024 season.
Jones then landed with the Minnesota Vikings, where he could learn from head coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, who was resurrecting the career of retread quarterback Sam Darnold at the time. Darnold's success had led many to believe that, if there is a "next Sam Darnold" among this year's veteran quarterbacks, it might be Jones.
Fields might be the best-case scenario, as he is still 25 years old, has started 44 games in the NFL, and has a similar physical and athletic profile to Richardson.
Lance has been in the league since 2021 but is still very much a project at 24 years old. He started just 17 games in college at North Dakota State and five in the NFL between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.
Brissett is a nine-year NFL vet with 53 starts, who spent four years with the Colts (2017-20), which was his longest tenure anywhere else in the NFL. He certainly would fill an experienced mentor role for Richardson and is still widely respected inside the Colts' building.
