Colts Qs: Does No Playoffs Mean Heads Will Roll?
We are in the dog days of the NFL summer calendar, still with a few weeks until action kicks back up with the arrival of training camp.
The Indianapolis Colts will report to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. on July 22 before heading to Maryland ahead of their joint practice and preseason kickoff with the Baltimore Ravens during the week of August 4.
The NFL never sleeps, so naturally, Horseshoe Huddle readers had plenty of questions about what lies ahead for the Colts. Some questions have been edited for clarity. Let's get to it!
"Would it be fair to say this is a make-or-break year for the front office? No playoffs = No Shane Steichen or Chris Ballard?" -- Indy500, Twitter
"What area do you think Steichen needs to improve the most this year to keep faith in the Steichen/Ballard regime?" -- LeoSaison, Bluesky
Regarding it being a make-or-break season, I lean more towards yes, although I don't think it's black and white. On one hand, it's been four years already since the Colts last saw the postseason. If the playoff-less streak extends to five years, what's the excuse? What do you have to hang your hat on? I could see the need for housecleaning in that instance. However, let's say they're playing for a playoff spot in Week 18 and they lose a hard-fought game, but overall, things look like they're going in the right direction; do Steichen and/or Ballard get another chance then?
As for what Steichen needs to do in order to keep the faith, I think the offense needs to be functional or have some semblance of consistency. Last year, the quarterback situation made the offense look like a rudderless ship at times, and that cannot continue.
"The current Colts tight end room is crowded. Would it make more sense to cut or trade a guy who is 'on the bubble,' or let it all play out in camp?" -- Zac Rossi, Twitter
I would let it play out in camp. The only tight end who has any trade value beyond a sixth or seventh-round pick right now is Tyler Warren, and you're obviously not trading him. I think the best-case scenario for the Colts' tight ends is that Warren looks the part in camp while either Jelani Woods or Will Mallory has a standout performance. That means you have Warren up top, Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree battling for one spot, and Woods/Mallory battling for one spot. The Colts could also perhaps carry four tight ends if they felt so inclined.
"Will you lay me +200 odds that Anthony Richardson will start Week 1?" -- Chris Ballard is My Daddy, Twitter
Sure! I definitely think the scales are tipped in Daniel Jones' favor right now, but I won't completely rule Anthony Richardson out of winning the job. If he's ready to go from the first practice on July 23 and looks good in camp, the joint practices, and preseason, it kinda behooves the Colts to go with him at QB.
"How do you think these rankings will fall out by the end of the season: top 4 in receptions…top 4 in receiving yards? Does the answer change depending on who takes the majority of snaps @ QB?" -- Dan Watts, Twitter
I'll start by saying I do think the QB would influence where the targets go. Richardson and Jones' levels of aggression are night and day.
Anthony Richardson as QB
Receptions: Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren, Alec Pierce
Yards: Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Tyler Warren
Daniel Jones as QB
Receptions: Josh Downs, Tyler Warren, Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor
Yards: Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren, Alec Pierce
"If you were the Colts GM, would you pay Alec Pierce? Or would you wait to see how Adonai Mitchell develops and view Pierce as a luxury with Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Tyler Warren, and Mitchell already on the roster?" -- Philip Schatz, Twitter
I'd wait to pay Pierce until after the season. He's definitely a good piece to have, is elite in his role, and I'd re-sign him under the right circumstances, but if Mitchell starts to blossom, then I think you follow that trail. Mitchell's cheaper, and his potential is that of a complete, do-everything receiver, including making plays downfield like Pierce does. Another critical part to this, though, is Pittman's situation. He's not a free agent next offseason, but he will have one year remaining and a cap hit of $29 million, with none of it guaranteed.
What the Colts' receiver group looks like this time next year is a pretty big question mark.
"Who is competing for WR3 and who do you think will WIN the WR3 spot? Does AD Mitchell see an increase in production this season?" -- Brandon Gordon, Twitter
I assume this scenario is assigning Pittman and Downs as WR1 and WR2, respectively. I don't think there's really a battle going on for WR3 between Pierce and Mitchell. Pierce responded to the Colts drafting Mitchell last year with a career season, while Mitchell's year was very disappointing. With that said, I do think Mitchell's role will increase to whatever he shows himself capable of doing. I don't see any scenario where he totally replaces Pierce in 2025, but his role will likely increase if he's finishing the plays that he wasn't last year.
"What stat line does Kwity Paye need to produce to get a new contract from the Colts?" -- LeoSaison, Bluesky
Frustration with Paye from the fanbase is somewhat reasonable since he hasn't produced like a first-round pass-rusher should. However, he's still a good player to have. The Colts value Paye because he's a solid pass-rusher who will get you seven or eight sacks, but he's also one of the better run-defending defensive ends in the NFL. He may not be the top-dog pass-rusher the Colts wanted him to be, but he's found a very useful role, especially if Laiatu Latu breaks out as a pass-rusher in 2025.
As long as Paye continues to improve (he increased basically every metric in each of his first three seasons) and stays relatively healthy, I think the Colts will try to re-sign him. However, will he get a monstrous offer elsewhere like Dayo Odeyingbo did?
"In terms of camp, what access will media have? Daily or are there restrictions?" -- MGLP, Bluesky
The regular daily media will continue to have full access to training camp practices at Grand Park, as well as when they visit the Baltimore Ravens during the first week of the preseason. I intend on being at everything, including what's here in Indy, out in Maryland for the joint practice and game with the Ravens, as well as Cincinnati for the preseason finale against the Bengals, so stay tuned!