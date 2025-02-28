Colts Quarterback is Said to Need a 'Fresh Start' Elsewhere
Quarterback play in the NFL is paramount. Teams like the Indianapolis Colts know that better than anybody right now.
A common theme across the league when it comes to quarterbacks is the possibility of finding one who has flamed out in one location and making them a successful "reclamation project" elsewhere. The hottest current example is Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings.
For the Colts, veteran Sam Ehlinger didn't necessarily flame out (he was a former sixth-round pick, after all), but he never became more than a third-string/practice squad player in his three years in Indy.
He was given an opportunity to start a few times in 2022, but that was under the worst circumstances with arguably the worst Colts team in recent memory. Still, after three years and clearly without being considered someone who could become a starter (or even primary backup to this point), is it time for Ehlinger to move on to greener pastures this spring in free agency? ESPN's Stephen Holder draws the same conclusion:
Ehlinger enters free agency for the first time but has started just three games in his career. The Colts haven't given him a shot to be anything more than the No. 3 QB in each of the past two seasons, and it's possible that was the appropriate approach. But is there a team out there that might give him a shot at being a primary backup? Ehlinger has come a long way since he entered the league in 2021, undersized and with questionable arm strength. But he's a diligent worker and has improved significantly, even if he doesn't have the tools of some of the league's more talented QBs.
Ehlinger (6'2", 225, 26 years old) has carved out a role with the Colts as a smart depth player who can execute what the team asks of him in practice and behind the scenes. He's also become a reliable stud during the preseason who helps the coaches evaluate the offense better. And more recently, Ehlinger has been a mentor to Anthony Richardson.
In his career, Ehlinger has started 3-of-8 games, going 64-of-101 passing (63.4%) for 573 yards (5.7 YPA), 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions, and a passer rating of 76.1. He also ran the ball 20 times for 96 yards (4.8 avg.).
As a player, Ehlinger takes what the defense gives him but is definitely not afraid to pull the trigger on throws downfield. His ability to scramble and keep plays alive is also an endearing trait. However, it clearly has not been something to move him up the depth chart with the Colts, so if he wants more of an opportunity, then it may be time to move on.
