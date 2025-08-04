Colts' Quenton Nelson Contender for Protector of the Year
The Indianapolis Colts have an offensive line that, while promising, has two uncertain starters in the trenches (Tanor Bortolini at center, Matt Goncalves at right guard). However, three stand out as pure staples of the protection: left tackle Bernhard Raimann, right tackle Braden Smith, and left guard Quenton Nelson.
The last is one of, if not the, best guards in football. Nelson is electric and dominant, destroying defenders in the open field and holding his own nearly every snap. Simply, it's incredibly difficult to poke any holes in Nelson's game.
This is why he's thought about it when discussing the brand-new NFL Protector of the Year Award. Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins deserves the most credit for bringing the honor to reality.
Nick Shook of NFL.com has Nelson as a candidate to take home the accolade.
"Nelson established his reputation as an elite guard as a rookie and continues to play at a high level, earning a Pro Bowl trip in every season of his seven-year professional career. He's fallen out of the spotlight in recent seasons, though, because the Colts' reputation has declined."
Notching seven-straight Pro Bowls and five All-Pros (three First-Team) puts an offensive lineman on a Hall of Fame trajectory. Nelson hasn't lost a step, but as to Shook's point, the team around him hasn't been a playoff-level squad.
Shook continues.
"2025 will be pivotal for a number of Colts, but they don't need to worry about Nelson. If everything comes together for Indianapolis, folks might remember a premier guard plays there, too."
Nelson can block in every way and doesn't lose positioning or composure as the Colts' most important protector. Nelson is quick, powerful, and has incredible instincts at the guard position.
The Colts need Nelson to continue playing at a Pro Bowl and All-Pro level to have the best chance to make the playoffs in 2025. It's also key to keep whoever starts at quarterback between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones protected.
Nelson is an incredible talent. He's also started all 112 of his career contests, hardly ever having rough performances. Expect Nelson to continue his ultimate career stride and secure an eight-straight Pro Bowl with a shot at earning the debuting Protector of the Year Award.
Colts training camp returns on Saturday, August 9th, with Indy's first preseason game this Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens.
