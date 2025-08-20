Colts Veteran Voices Frustration Over QB Carousel
The Indianapolis Colts finally came to a conclusion on their long-awaited quarterback decision on Tuesday morning, as head coach Shane Steichen announced that Daniel Jones would be the starter come Week 1 vs. the Miami Dolphins, and the anticipated starter throughout the season.
With Jones being called up to QB1, it now marks the Colts' seventh different Week 1 starting quarterback since 2018, by far the most in the NFL through that span when it comes to signal caller turnover. This time around, Steichen and Co. hope to get it right, but after years of uncertainty and change, there's bound to be some frustration generating both in and outside of the building of that inability to have that continuity under center.
One name who recently voiced their gripes with the Colts' constant quarterback changes is none other than veteran Quenton Nelson, who claimed he'd be lying if he said those adjustments weren't frustrating at times.
“I think I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t [frustrated]," Nelson said on Tuesday. "You look around the league and see the consistency of having Patrick Mahomes or a quarterback behind you that’s been the franchise player for years, and years, and years, and getting to build that chemistry with that quarterback year after year is something that there is an advantage to when it comes to o-line play."
That aspired chemistry for the offensive line just hasn't been as seamless to find in Indianapolis as opposed to other teams. Whether it be the Colts' consistent changing of the guard at QB1 year over year, or the injuries faced at the position for the last two seasons, it's been a whirlwind at times to find a steady quarterback to roll with.
The Colts hoped to find that franchise-level guy in Richardson. That hasn't happened, and may never happen with the latest decision made in the quarterback room. Now, the chemistry between Jones and this line and offense starts at square one for his first year at the helm.
The decision was one Steichen clearly felt confident in taking on, but it may also present some newfound challenges for this offense that likely wouldn't be there with Richardson, who already has two seasons of rapport with this unit.
Of course, Jones has gotten familiar with one another through training camp and the offseason program. But that's nothing compared to the year after year consistency of having the same guy leading the charge, as many teams have had the luxury of across the league. Nelson, even while he might never have had that quarterback stability himself, knows just how vital that can be for the offensive line, and in turn, the offense's success.
Time will tell if the Colts made the right call with Jones rolling into Week One, and better yet, if the quarterback qualms and adjustments will continue to persist once again come this time next year.