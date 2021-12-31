Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Raiders Showdown

With the Colts a win away from clinching a playoff spot, can they handle a Raiders team looking to get back into the AFC playoff race?

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Lucas Oil Stadium was a rocking atmosphere as the Indianapolis Colts took down the New England Patriots.

Sunday should be no different as the Colts return home, once again, to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC showdown.

The final regular-season game at home for the Colts holds major playoff implications for both teams. Indy sits at 9-6 and can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win. The Raiders at 8-7 are right in the thick of the playoff race as well and desperately need a win to keep their chances alive.

With the Raiders fighting for their playoff lives, what will the Colts have to do to get the victory? Let’s take a look at the keys to Sunday’s game and a playoff berth.

Wentz or Ehlinger?

Normally, it would not be a question as to who will be leading the offense for the Colts. But in a world with COVID-19, things are always changing.

It was announced on Tuesday that quarterback Carson Wentz had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, under the new COVID protocols agreed to by the NFL and NFLPA, individuals that test positive can be removed off the list after five days instead of 10 if asymptomatic or their symptoms are improving. This would allow Wentz to be activated from the list on Sunday morning, just before kickoff.

But what if Wentz doesn’t get cleared to play on Sunday? Enter Sam Ehlinger, the rookie sixth-round pick out of the University of Texas. Coaches have raved about Ehlinger’s makeup and praised his ability to grasp the office in such a quick manner.

“He’s got that ‘it’ factor,” head coach Frank Reich said this week. “I mean everyone who has ever been around the guy says it. Sometimes you say that (when) somebody flashes here or there. Sam has been flashing in these moments his whole life. He’s come up big in moments like this time after time again. So, he has those innate characteristics and qualities, that really I think he’s built for something like this.”

While the coaches have faith in Ehlinger, it’s no secret that Wentz gives the Colts the best chance to win. Ehlinger has yet to throw a pass in the regular season and struggled at times in the preseason. If the Colts want to win on Sunday, Wentz will need to be the man under center.

Feed JT

While the quarterback situation for Sunday may have questions surrounding it, one thing is certain: The Colts’ offense will continue to revolve around running back Jonathan Taylor.

While Taylor’s streak of consecutive games with a touchdown came to an end Saturday night, he still ran for 108 yards against the Cardinals. This brings the Colts’ record to 9-0 when Taylor rushes for over 100 yards. What’s impressive is that Taylor accomplished this while four of five starters along the offensive line were sidelined.

“I can’t tell you how many times on the sideline we actually had to make some adjustments,” Taylor said. “And that was part of the reason why we were able to come out with a win is being able to, I guess, adjust on the fly. We’re seeing something that was a little bit different? Okay, let’s go to the sideline, how can we fix it? How can we correct it?”

“They showed a tremendous amount of toughness and I’m very proud of them.”

This week, Taylor will be getting back most, if not all, of his starting offensive linemen back. Guards Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski, as well as center Ryan Kelly, will all be returning this week. Right tackle Braden Smith is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list but is expected to come off the list before the game.

The Raiders run defense is ranked 19th in the NFL, giving up 115.7 yards per game. Given a suspect run defense, Taylor and the Colts offensive line will be looking to dominate once again and will be counted on to produce, especially if Wentz cannot go on Sunday.

Slowing Down Derek Carr

One of the quarterbacks who has had success against the Colts in recent years is Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Since Reich became the head coach of the Colts in 2018, the Colts are 2-1 against the Raiders. It hasn’t been for lack of effort by Carr. In those three games, Carr has completed 70.2% of his passes to go with seven touchdowns and only two interceptions. He also has a 105.01 quarterback rating in those games.

“We know we have to come out and play our best ball against these guys,” linebacker Darius Leonard said this week. “Each year, it’s a battle against them because they’re a great team, they have a lot of great weapons, especially offensively. So, we have to make sure we understand that we have to come in and we’ve got to play four great quarters of football if we want to make a playoff push. That’s the mindset and I think that’s the mentality everybody’s thinking.

As far as Carr’s weapons are concerned, there is a chance that his top target will not play on Sunday. Tight end Darren Waller is on the verge of returning from a knee injury but was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Without getting some practice time under his belt before the game, it is unlikely he plays.

The Colts will also need to keep tabs on Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who has become a favorite of Carr’s this year. Look for Kenny Moore II to match up with Renfrow in the slot.

It'll be crucial to get pressure on Carr and force him into mistakes. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end Kwity Paye will be charged with flustering Carr and making him get rid of the ball before he’s ready. If the Colts can put pressure on Carr, their chances of success will increase dramatically.

