Colts vs Rams Will Be Must-Watch TV
Cross-conference NFL matchups can always be entertaining to see, but the Indianapolis Colts vs Los Angeles Rams will be one of the most exciting games to watch this Sunday.
Indianapolis sits at 3-0, while the Rams are 2-1 after losing a close gridiron grind against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Expect this one to produce fireworks from SoFi Stadium.
Cody Benjamin at CBS Sports believes this game will be one of the top five must-see games of the Week 4 slate. Benjamin ranks this one fifth out of five.
"This might be where we find out if Daniel Jones and the Colts are magic or a mirage. Jones' resurgence in Indianapolis has been no joke, as he's truly slung it like one of the NFL's most efficient quarterbacks during the Colts' 3-0 start."
Jones will be the most important part of Indianapolis defeating the Rams, and so far, he's looked incredible.
Jones is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (816) post Thursday Night Football, and also ranks third in the league with a QBR of 111.7. These numbers, among others, display how well Jones is leading Shane Steichen's game plan.
Jones is also working incredibly well with a variety of pass-catching weapons, with Michael Pittman Jr. having 16 catches, Tyler Warren 14, and Josh Downs with 10.
Benjamin continues on the key matchup.
"Jonathan Taylor looks even better out of the backfield. But the Rams boast a deeper, more experienced crop of weapons for Matthew Stafford, and their pass rush, led by Jared Verse, easily registers as the toughest Jones and Co. have faced to date. If Indy improves to 4-0 here, they'll be bona fide AFC South favorites."
Running back Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (338) and has looked every bit like the best at his position in the league. Taylor is also operating behind a surging offensive line, led by names like Bernhard Raimann and Quenton Nelson.
As for Stafford's weapons, those include wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, both of whom have 29 and 13 catches, with Nacua leading the NFL in that regard. Switching to the defensive side of the ball, the Rams have a nasty collection of talents.
Linebacker Byron Young is tied for second in the league with four sacks, while defensive end Jared Verse has applied 13 pressures through only three games. Defensive tackle Kobie Turner has also put up nine pressures and four defensive stops (per Pro Football Focus, tackles that constitute a 'failure' for the offense).
This is a game that will possibly be a photo finish with plenty of highlights included. Shane Steichen will face off in a head-to-head coaching tilt with Sean McVay, and each team has a bevy of talent to unfold this Sunday.
As Benjamin points out, if the Colts can come out of this one on top, the entire NFL will be put on notice, and Indianapolis will be an undisputed favorite to take the AFC South crown for the first time since 2014.