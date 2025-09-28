Horseshoe Huddle

When the Indianapolis Colts battle the Los Angeles Rams, it will be a matchup that could greatly impress.

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Cross-conference NFL matchups can always be entertaining to see, but the Indianapolis Colts vs Los Angeles Rams will be one of the most exciting games to watch this Sunday.

Indianapolis sits at 3-0, while the Rams are 2-1 after losing a close gridiron grind against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Expect this one to produce fireworks from SoFi Stadium.

Cody Benjamin at CBS Sports believes this game will be one of the top five must-see games of the Week 4 slate. Benjamin ranks this one fifth out of five.

"This might be where we find out if Daniel Jones and the Colts are magic or a mirage. Jones' resurgence in Indianapolis has been no joke, as he's truly slung it like one of the NFL's most efficient quarterbacks during the Colts' 3-0 start."

Jones will be the most important part of Indianapolis defeating the Rams, and so far, he's looked incredible.

Jones is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (816) post Thursday Night Football, and also ranks third in the league with a QBR of 111.7. These numbers, among others, display how well Jones is leading Shane Steichen's game plan.

Jones is also working incredibly well with a variety of pass-catching weapons, with Michael Pittman Jr. having 16 catches, Tyler Warren 14, and Josh Downs with 10.

Benjamin continues on the key matchup.

"Jonathan Taylor looks even better out of the backfield. But the Rams boast a deeper, more experienced crop of weapons for Matthew Stafford, and their pass rush, led by Jared Verse, easily registers as the toughest Jones and Co. have faced to date. If Indy improves to 4-0 here, they'll be bona fide AFC South favorites."

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (white and blue uniform) tries to stave off a defender from tackling him.
Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Running back Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (338) and has looked every bit like the best at his position in the league. Taylor is also operating behind a surging offensive line, led by names like Bernhard Raimann and Quenton Nelson.

As for Stafford's weapons, those include wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, both of whom have 29 and 13 catches, with Nacua leading the NFL in that regard. Switching to the defensive side of the ball, the Rams have a nasty collection of talents.

Linebacker Byron Young is tied for second in the league with four sacks, while defensive end Jared Verse has applied 13 pressures through only three games. Defensive tackle Kobie Turner has also put up nine pressures and four defensive stops (per Pro Football Focus, tackles that constitute a 'failure' for the offense).

Los Angeles Rams defenders Jared Verse and Byron Young (light blue and yellow uniforms) get ready to walk out for a game.
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This is a game that will possibly be a photo finish with plenty of highlights included. Shane Steichen will face off in a head-to-head coaching tilt with Sean McVay, and each team has a bevy of talent to unfold this Sunday.

As Benjamin points out, if the Colts can come out of this one on top, the entire NFL will be put on notice, and Indianapolis will be an undisputed favorite to take the AFC South crown for the first time since 2014.

