Colts Finally Decide on Their Next Starting Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts will start 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers for a brutal tilt against the Seattle Seahawks tomorrow from Lumen Field.

The #Colts will start QB Philip Rivers on Sunday against the #Seahawks, sources tell The Insiders.



Age 44, out of retirement, after a full week of practice, Rivers is a go. pic.twitter.com/0gZFcrHle6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2025

Indianapolis took the NFL world by storm when they brought Rivers out of retirement and placed him on the practice squad.

Now, Rivers will play in his first NFL game since 2020 when he lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard round. That season, he played with the Colts and was the last QB to lead the franchise to the postseason.

This move has been adored, and criticized by many across the NFL sphere. Regardless, it shows that Shane Steichen believes Rivers gives his 8-5 team the best chance to right the ship in a campaign where they can still make the playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) talks with fellow quarterback Brett Rypien (4) on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With this news that Rivers will start, it brings light to the fellow Colts quarterback, Riley Leonard.

Either Leonard's knee isn't up to speed, still limiting his movement and performance. Or Steichen feels that Leonard is still too raw to face the likes of the Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans.

Rivers will dominate the NFL headlines this weekend, as he has throughout the week leading up to Saturday. But, looking further into why the Colts aren't going with Leonard is worth it.

Another tidbit is that Rivers walked into this year as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but that will now be reset since he's returning to action.

This move from Rivers alone shows his passion to have another chance to play in the NFL, and his willingness to help a team in dire straits like the Colts.

Philip Rivers is currently a semifinalist for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class 🏈 pic.twitter.com/JgenP0HsHK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2025

Rivers' career is something to behold, and he was always a threat to torch a defense. Below are his incredible numbers through 244 games (240 starts).

134 wins - 106 losses

5,277 completions

63,440 passing yards

421 touchdown passes - 209 interceptions

3,117 first down passes

95.2 QB rating

8 Pro Bowls

2013 Comeback Player of the Year

Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws the ball against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This could be a feel-good story, or a complete disaster when Rivers takes over the offense on Sunday for the Colts.

The Seahawks' defense is fourth in the league in team sacks (41). They're also stout against the ground game, which means that it might be tough sledding for running back Jonathan Taylor.

Getting Taylor into a nice rhythm will be a massive help for Rivers, so expect Steichen to get the NFL's best running back the football as much as possible.

Rivers also walks into this situation without starting right tackle Braden Smith, which means rookie fourth-round Jalen Travis will get the nod tomorrow.

Lastly, Rivers has a bevy of talented pass-catchers in Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and tight end Tyler Warren.

Regardless of how you may feel about Rivers being named the starting quarterback for the Colts, you can't deny it will be entertaining.

Rivers has a mountainous task to defeat the Seahawks after being retired from the league for five years.

However, he's tough, gritty, and feels he can still play. All eyes will be on the Hall of Fame candidate as he makes his improbable return to the NFL gridiron.

Legendary #Chargers QB Philip Rivers is a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026. https://t.co/XdVtEd0dFV pic.twitter.com/eXH8BCImw5 — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) September 24, 2025

