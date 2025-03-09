Recently Cut Pro Bowler Could Solve a Major Colts Issue
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to be active in the NFL free-agent market after a disappointing 2024 season. Indy has holes across the roster, especially at tight end.
None of the Colts' tight ends managed to cross the 200-yard mark last season, a stat that expresses how badly the team needs a new one. Kylen Granson led Indy's tight ends with just 182 yards, meaning a new face could easily take over.
It's unclear whether the Colts want a young tight end from the NFL draft or a free agent, but a new option just became available. The Jacksonville Jaguars have cut two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, and he could be a player who winds up in the blue & white.
Engram, 30, has spent eight years at the professional level. In 2024, he caught 47 passes for 365 yards and one touchdown in nine starts. Engram spent three years in Jacksonville before suffering a torn labrum and failing a physical in the offseason.
Engram's best season came in 2023 when he posted 963 yards on 114 receptions for four touchdowns. The Colts could use a veteran presence in the receiving corps for quarterback Anthony Richardson entering 2025.
Engram was expected to earn nearly $15 million in 2025 before the Jaguars chose to cut him. The Colts' AFC South rival also cut wide receiver Devin Duvernay and are expected to trade Christain Kirk. Indy has the opportunity to take advantage and sign a proven tight end to fill one of their most prevalent roster issues.
Engram has four separate seasons with 60 or more receptions. The Colts need a reliable target for Richardson, and Engram could easily solve that problem.
The NFL free agency market will open on Wednesday, March 12.
