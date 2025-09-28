Red Flag May Follow Colts' Daniel Jones into Rams Tilt
There are plenty of talented quarterbacks in the NFL. Certain names that come to mind are Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), and Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles).
However, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is now among those elite talents.
Jones has not just succeeded through three weeks, but thrived under the tutelage and leadership of head coach Shane Steichen, who has seemingly unlocked the potential of a true sixth-overall pick like the former Duke Blue Devil (drafted in 2019).
While everything is going great for Jones, ESPN's Matt Bowen points out one problem that might be a cause for concern: how he'll handle 'true' pressure.
"Jones has been very good against the blitz, completing 66% of his throws for 9.9 yards per attempt, and he has been sacked only once when the defense sends five or more rushers. But my concern for Jones moving forward is his ability to make smart decisions and throw with accuracy when he is truly pressured."
Bowen mentions 'when Jones is truly pressured.' Through three games, Jones has been pressured 34 times, which is tied for 22nd in the NFL per Pro Football Focus. Despite averaging 11.3 pressures per game, Jones has delivered more often than not.
However, he'll face a mountainous task when battling the Los Angeles Rams this afternoon. The Rams are no joke up front defensively, accumulating 62 pressures on quarterbacks. They're also tied for the league-lead in team sacks with 12.
Bowen continues.
"Can he still play at a high level when his internal clock is sped up due to edge or interior pressure? That's going to be the real telling sign of whether Jones can reach his first Pro Bowl with sustained high-level play or is just an elevated game manager off to a fast start. And the first big test could come as early as this Sunday against the Rams, who have the 11th-highest pressure rate in the league (33%)."
The Rams have some real problem-causers on their defensive line. Starting with defensive end Jared Verse, who has applied 13 pressures in three games. He's also tallied a sack, two tackles for loss, and four QB hits.
Next up is linebacker Byron Young. The former Tennessee Volunteer is tied for second in the league in sacks (4) and has applied 11 pressures, along with 20 tackles (six for loss).
While the Rams are a daunting task up front, Indy's offensive line has been one of the best in the NFL through three games. Indy's O-Line has allowed 21 pressures, but only two sacks. This battle between the Colts' protectors and the Rams' defensive attackers will be great to watch.
Expect the Rams to get to Jones, whether through pressures or sacks. They're too talented not to make some kind of noise in the Colts' backfield.
However, when Indy played the Denver Broncos, Jones was pressured 23 times and still ended the game with 316 passing yards, a completion percentage of 67.6, a touchdown pass, and no turnovers.
This will be a big game for Jones. If he can traverse a defense like the Rams', and on the road, it will only help his star burn brighter in a year where he's smashing all the critics who didn't think he could have a career resurgence with the Colts.