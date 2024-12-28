Pair of Colts Legends Named Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former Indianapolis Colts greats Reggie Wayne and Adam Vinatieri have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Wayne and Vinatieri are two of the 15 finalists for the 2025 class.
Wayne was a member of the Colts' prolific passing trio of the 2000s that included Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison. Wayne played all 14 years of his career with the Colts, becoming the franchise's all-time leader in games played (211). Wayne finished his career with 1,070 receptions, 14,345 yards, 82 touchdowns, and was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI championship team.
Wayne has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in all six years of his eligibility. According to Colts.com, Wayne is one of nine players with at least 1,000 catches, 14,000 yards, and 80 touchdowns in NFL history. The Colts wide receiver was also a six-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2010.
Vinatieri is a finalist in his first year of eligibility and will become just the third place kicker to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame if inducted. After spending the first 10 years of his career with the New England Patriots, Vinatieri was signed by the Colts in free agency before the 2006 season. He would help lead the Colts to a Super Bowl XLI championship in his first year and spend the final 14 years of his career in Indy.
Vinatieri finished his career as the NFL's all-time leader in points (2,673), field goals made (599), and field goals attempted (715). He boasts a field goal percentage of 83.8% for his career, leading the league three times in field goal percentage. Vinny was also a three-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro and has four Super Bowl championships.
The 13 other finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 are as follows:
- Eric Allen, Cornerback — 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-1997 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders
- Jared Allen, Defensive End — 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
- Willie Anderson, Tackle — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
- Jahri Evans, Guard — 2006-2016 Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers
- Antonio Gates, Tight End — 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers
- Torry Holt, Wide Receiver — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Luke Kuechly, Linebacker — 2012-2019 Panthers
- Eli Manning, Quarterback — 2004-2019 New York Giants
- Steve Smith Sr., Wide Receiver — 2001-2013 Panthers, 2014-2016 Ravens
- Terrell Suggs, Outside Linebacker/Defensive End — 2003-2018 Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Chiefs
- Fred Taylor, Running Back — 1998-2008 Jaguars, 2009-2010 Patriots
- Darren Woodson, Safety — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys
- Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle — 2007-2019 Ravens
Wayne and Vinatieri will look to join fellow Colts teammates Manning, Harrison, Edgerrin James, Dwight Freeney, Tony Dungy, and Bill Polian in the Hall of Fame. The Class of 2025 will be unveiled on February 6 during the NFL Honors broadcast.
