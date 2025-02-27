Report: Colts to Formally Meet with Versatile Linebacker
The Indianapolis Colts will be looking to add plenty of talent on their defensive side through the NFL draft. Per NFL insider Ryan Fowler, they're addressing this immediately with a formal meeting with Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter.
While the Colts have talented linebackers like Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies, E.J. Speed is expected to test free agency, which means Indy needs another talent at the second level.
Barrett was a force for the Tigers, posting 233 tackles (126 solo and 33 for loss) with three interceptions and a fantastic 21 passes defended during his tenure.
Per Pro Football Focus, Carter was a versatile defensive weapon, playing 618 snaps in the box, 116 on the line, and 94 in the slot. He even saw 11 snaps as a cornerback.
The Colts need more coverage ability at linebacker, and while Carter's PFF coverage grade looks brutal at 47.7, his numerous pass defenses and three picks speak otherwise. In short, the Colts can get Carter likely during day two.
Per NFL Draft Buzz, Carter's projected selection is round three. If the Colts want more depth, and possibly starting potential, at the linebacker position, it won't hurt in the slightest to select Carter.
A coordinator like Lou Anarumo will truly value a talent like Carter at linebacker whom he can develop right away. Carter can also learn from a stout leader like Franklin, who led the NFL in tackles during the 2024 campaign with 173 total.
The Colts need more defensively than offensively when it comes to all forms of players. Whether starting level or for depth, Anarumo's defense requires more to play within his ever-changing methods.
Anarumo likes to fool opposing offenses, but mostly the quarterback. His style is predicated on high-level efficiency and understanding, and Carter is an addition that can provide an interesting blend.
Don't be shocked if after a formal meeting, the Colts select Carter. He possesses multi-role linebacker instincts and can do virtually anything asked on the field. If he connects with the Colts during his interview, he'll probably skyrocket up Ballard's board.
The combine workouts are underway and Ballard's scouts will be working harder than ever to achieve playoff success in 2025. It all starts with evaluations and the draft, we'll see if Carter ends up in a Colts uniform.
