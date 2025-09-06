Colts Had Reported Interest in Micah Parsons
Before the NFL was hit with one of its biggest blockbuster trades in recent memory last week, the Indianapolis Colts might have been among the list of potential suitors calling the Dallas Cowboys for a chance at Micah Parsons before his eventual deal to the Green Bay Packers.
According to a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Colts, among a few other interested teams, had called the Cowboys ahead of their move to send Parsons to the Packers to check in on what a deal would look like, learning that the framework would likely look similar to what the eventual trade would be to send him to Green Bay.
"About a week before the deal was finalized, word spread that the Cowboys’ stance on dealing their star had shifted. “We’re not trading Parsons” had quickly become “Okay, what can we get?” That opened the door," Russini wrote. "The Colts, Panthers, Bills, and Patriots all made calls and were told the price: two first-round picks, a significant player, and, of course, a record-setting contract."
It's an interesting revelation in the Parsons saga, but easy to see why the Colts would have interest in such a deal for Parsons.
He's one of the best, versatile pass rushers in the NFL at just 26 years old, and has started his first four years in the league as about as good as anyone could expect him to be.
Adding him to this Indianapolis pass rush wouldn't just have been a big acquisition; it would have changed the landscape of the whole season.
However, any acquisition of Parsons clearly comes with a high price tag, including two future firsts and a strong player in return, while also paying out a record-breaking contract to pair with the trade package.
That's a lot for the Colts to forfeit for a team that might not be on the brink of contention, so instead of doubling down on those pursuits to land the superstar defender from Dallas, they opted to steer clear of the opportunity.
Inevitably, the Packers would win those sweepstakes as one of the two teams Parsons had eyes on (the second being the Philadelphia Eagles), while also paying out his lucrative four-year, $188 million contract to be in the fold for the long term.
Time will tell if that's a wise move from the Colts brass, but you can't help but wonder about how this Indianapolis defensive front would shift with a hypothetical addition of Parsons.
He would have had the chance to immediately emerge as one of the elite defensive talents to have suited up in Indianapolis, and a true difference-maker for that side of the football.
Instead, the Colts will move into this season with the talent they've built in-house, hold their cards, and perhaps keep the phone lines open for a move deeper into the season, albeit not to the magnitude of a Parsons-level blockbuster.