Colts Qs: When/If Anthony Richardson Sr. Will Play in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts open up their season on Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins.
Months of curiosity will finally be put to bed as we finally see the new Shane Steichen-Daniel Jones offense in action, alongside what new coordinator Lou Anarumo can make of the defense.
Standing in their way, though, is an explosive Dolphins offense quarterbacked by Tua Tagovailoa, along with an underrated defense that can get after the quarterback.
This week's edition of "Colts Qs" centered around all of this wonderment as many readers from X/Twitter still muster hope heading into Week 1, watching a Colts team that hasn't come out victorious on opening week since 2013.
Let's get to it!
"Do you see AR getting plugged back in soon?" -- #FireBallard #FireSteichen
"Here’s a question: do you think Anthony will play week 1?" -- Big O
"How bad does it have to get to see AR?" -- Colt
So, I do not think that Anthony Richardson plays in Week 1. I absolutely believe it when the Colts say they want their quarterbacks to settle into their roles, with Daniel Jones as the starter and Richardson as the backup.
However, that's not to say that Richardson can't have a minimal role in the offense down the road this year. Even if Jones is doing well, I think a creative mind like Shane Steichen will recognize that Richardson is one of his most dangerous red zone weapons and could occasionally put him out there. Steichen could also put Richardson on the field with Jones for the sole purpose of attempting to confuse the defense and causing them to burn a timeout.
For Richardson to get back onto the field as a starter, an injury to Jones is obviously the first thing you look at (he's never played a full season in the NFL). Otherwise, I think Jones would have to be performing very, very poorly later in the year while the Colts are still in the playoff mix, and they turn to Richardson as an attempt to make a push.
As much as I'd like to take Steichen at his word that he doesn't want to put a leash on Jones and that this move is for the season, I feel the only reason they ended Richardson's benching last season as quickly as they did is because of how poorly Joe Flacco was performing. There's always an avenue, but I do think it's Jones' job to hold onto.
"Since anything is technically possible during the magical time that is week 1…I’ll ask, do you think it’s likely the Colts end with a top 10 offense this year?" -- Philip Schatz
Top-10, no, but just outside of it, perhaps. In 2023, with Gardner Minshew at quarterback and Jonathan Taylor only playing 10 games, they were 15th in yardage and tied for 10th in scoring. They also scored at least 20 points in their first nine games, giving them the longest 20-plus-point streak to start the season in the NFL. In 2025, if Jones plays reasonably, Taylor stays healthy, and the offensive line is at least average, I think they can hover around that 10-13 range in either yardage or scoring.
"What do dream and nightmare week 1 scenarios look like?" -- Counting down the days
A dream scenario would be that, not only does Jones play well, but he looks like he's taken a step to grow, like a Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, etc. Along with Jones, their other significant acquisitions all look the part. The Colts win at home, and all their most critical players stay healthy.
A nightmare scenario essentially looks the reverse. Jones plays really poorly, a critical pieces gets injured, and the Colts lose.
Essentially, a dream scenario leaves fans excited and with hope heading into a huge Week 2 matchup at home against the Denver Broncos, and the nightmare leaves them with doubt and despair.
"Jake, what's the key to stopping Achane?" -- Yeeteth Alec Pierce Enjoyer Skeeteth
Achane can be devastating out in space with a full head of steam and room to run. The key with a guy like that is defenders not being caught out of position to where they're already late to get to him, and making sure tackles. If a super fast, twitchy player jukes you while you're in good position, you can live with that, but being out of position or approaching chaotically is a bad move with guys like this, every time. You also have to be physical when you can to limit their comfort and confidence. It's corny coach speak, but communication, fundamentals, and swarming to the ball are the keys to defending Achane.
"If Goodson isn't able to go Sunday do you think the Colts call up Herbert or Bentley since special teams play might be in question with no Goodson?" -- Chris DuBoise
That's a great question. We didn't get to see Herbert much in the preseason because of his hamstring injury, so we don't know what his level of involvement in special teams would be, but I'll go out on a limb and say Bentley's would be more. With that said, if Goodson (elbow) can't play, I would still expect it to be Herbert getting the call up. Goodson's special teams snaps could be absorbed by someone like Mekhi Blackmon, at least at gunner.
"What do we think Daniel Jones stat line will be considering he plays all 17 games?" -- thomas
If Jones plays all 17 games, I could see him throwing for about 3,500-3,800 yards, with about 20 touchdowns, and a 60-65% completion percentage. I don't think he would run for the 700-plus he did in 2022, but still around 350-400 with a few touchdowns on the ground. You'd probably be looking in the neighborhood of 15 turnovers as well.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
"I have big hopes for the Zone Read game, especially. In Training camp, did the Colts run the Zone Read stuff? Were they stuff like bootlegs, misdirection? How will the offense look with Jones and his mobility?" -- Stefan E.
The Colts did run plenty of zone read in camp, but it looked a lot more like it did with Gardner Minshew in 2023 than how you'd run it with Anthony. While I think it will be part of the offense to get the ball out of Jones' hands quickly, I think Jones will run it a little more often than Minshew did.
"Why will Daniel Jones become the year 2000's Trent Dilfer?!" -- Michael Wallace
That's high praise for the Colts' new defense under Lou Anarumo! That's the only way to take this one, right?!
"Please please. Tua's quick release vs the new look scheme and players. Pleaseeeeeeee." -- Doovy
Yeah, Tua and the quick-timing Dolphins offense is going to be tough to combat. It's naive to say it's all on the pass rush to get there in time, because that's not always possible when the ball's coming out immediately. With that said, I think it'll be on Anarumo to confuse Tua enough to buy the pass rush a little time to get home.
"Will Colts force an interception on Sunday? If so then who makes the first interception?" -- Ben Aris
Why not? Let's say Anarumo throws something at Tua that put off his timing just enough (he didn't expect a defender to drift into a certain area), and the pass rush bears down on Tua while he throws a ball downfield that's too short for the receiver, where either Charvarius Ward or Xavien Howard is able to pull it down.
"Thoughts on the right side of the offensive line?" -- Che
I'd be lying if I said I didn't have some trepidation there. I'm definitely willing to be patient with Matt Goncalves' development as he transitions from tackle to right guard. He's shown promise in the preseason with his run blocking while he works on his pass pro. However, I've seen Braden Smith look vulnerable at right tackle at times throughout the summer. Now, is that just because Laiatu Latu and a visiting Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary are good pass rushers, or is it Smith giving up too much in pass blocking? I think we'll be able to tell pretty quickly if we need to worry about the right side of the line.
"Do they end the streak?" -- Aaron
I think so. I have them winning this one, 24-20. For the first time since 2013, the Colts win in Week 1. That leaves the next dragon to slay in Week 14 in Jacksonville, as the Colts haven't beaten the Jaguars on the road since 2014. The most important streak they could end, however, is not getting to the playoffs for four straight years. They'd love to avoid making it five.