Colts Retain Defensive Line Coach Charlie Partridge
Jeremy Fowler at ESPN reported the Indianapolis Colts will retain defensive line coach Charlie Partridge despite an underwhelming overall performance from his front.
This retaining comes after Indianapolis signed James Bettner as their linebacker's coach, showing the team isn't afraid of changing it up with their defensive staff now that Lou Anarumo is in charge.
Partridge was brought on last year from the NCAA where he spent seven years with the Pittsburgh Panthers as the co-defensive coordinator and line coach.
Under Partridge, the Colts' defensive line only mustered 36 sacks with edge rusher Kwity Paye leading the way with eight. This contrasts their 9-8, 2023 campaign where the squad concluded with 51.
Partridge will get another chance to utilize game wreckers like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to get his unit to sack the quarterback more while applying consistent pressure. Too often Indianapolis wasn't getting to the opposing field general, and mixed with the lax coverage, resulted in easy completions and rhythm to get established.
The biggest player to watch under year two of Partridge is the 2024 15th overall selection, Laiatu Latu. While it's harsh to say Latu undershot expectations, Indy likely wants more out of the former UCLA Bruin.
Latu concluded his rookie season with 32 tackles (five for loss), three forced fumbles, and 4.0 sacks. The Colts need better play from their defensive front in 2025 if they want to compete with the rest of a tough AFC conference.
We'll see what impact keeping Partridge has. Expect more information on the defensive staff to leak as the upcoming weeks unfold in a critical offseason for Indianapolis' future.
