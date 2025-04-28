Colts Reveal Glimpse into Possible Position Switch
The Indianapolis Colts needed several positions addressed in their 2025 NFL draft, and they were able to do that with eight new names added to their roster ranks.
One of these needs was offensive line depth, which the Colts decided to handle in round four with the addition of Iowa State's Jalen Travis. The massive protector played great football at Iowa State, logging impressive Pro Football Focus overall and pass-blocking metrics of 70.8 overall and a team-leading 85.8. He also only allowed one sack on 475 pass-blocking snaps.
In the post-draft press conference with head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard, the third-year head coach dove into Travis' addition and what that might mean for Indy's offensive line in the upcoming 2025 campaign.
When asked about drafting Travis, Steichen said: “I think the physical ability that he brings. He’s light on his feet for a big guy. I think he ran a 5.15. At that size to run and move like that, it will be good for the room.”
Last year, both starting tackles, Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith missed time, thrusting then-rookie Matt Goncalves into the swing-tackle position while Blake Freeland backed him up. Goncalves was serviceable to impressive as a spot-starter, but more depth is always welcome for the trenches.
Travis' athleticism and efficiency will serve Indy's offensive line depth well. While he can improve his run-blocking, that can come with time and development under positional coach Tony Sparano Jr.
Next, Steichen was asked about the right guard position and the possibility that Goncalves is put into that spot as the successor to Will Fries.
“Yeah, absolutely. We’ve had those discussions. We’ll work through that.”
Once Fries was signed by the Minnesota Vikings, along with Colts' long-time center and team captain Ryan Kelly, it immediately created a need to get a starter into the position again. Until Fries came along in 2022 and beyond, Indianapolis had no answer for the starter at right guard, now Goncalves might be the next man up.
Goncalves already has plenty of experience, as the 2024 third-rounder added up 566 offensive snaps in his rookie campaign. Further details reveal that 230 snaps were at left tackle, while 333 were from the right spot backing up the injured Smith.
Regardless of how the competition goes for any position on the offensive line, it seems that the Colts are ready to roll out Goncalves as the undisputed starter to replace the void Fries left behind. It's all about protection and helping push the ground game, so we'll see what Goncalves can possibly do if he does start.
Travis will compete with Freeland for the backup tackle position. That will be an underrated battle to watch in the offseason to see which young talent gets the leg up on a path to potential playing time in 2025.
