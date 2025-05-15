Colts Reveal Their 2025 Regular Season Schedule
The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 regular-season schedule has been announced:
- Week 1: Sun., Sept. 7 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m.
- Week 2: Sun., Sept. 14 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m.
- Week 3: Sun., Sept. 21 @ Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m.
- Week 4: Sun., Sept. 28 @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
- Week 5: Sun., Oct. 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m.
- Week 6: Sun., Oct. 12 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m.
- Week 7: Sun., Oct. 19 @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
- Week 8: Sun., Oct. 26 vs. Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 9: Sun., Nov. 2 @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m.
- Week 10: Sun. Nov. 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Berlin, Germany), 9:30 a.m.
- Week 11: BYE
- Week 12: Sun., Nov. 23 @ Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m.
- Week 13: Sun. Nov. 30 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m.
- Week 14: Sun., Dec. 7 @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m.
- Week 15: Sun., Dec. 14 @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 16: Mon., Dec. 22 vs. San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Football), 8:15 p.m.
- Week 17: Sun., Dec. 28 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m.
- Week 18: Date/Time TBD @ Houston Texans
The schedule is fairly balanced, featuring seven opponents who made the playoffs in 2024 and five teams who picked among the top 10 in the recent NFL Draft. Overall, the Colts have the eighth-easiest strength of schedule in 2025 based on their opponents' 2024 win percentage (.464).
The Colts got one primetime game, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 16 against the 49ers, as well as five Sunday late kicks, as well as the Berlin game, which is nationally televised.
As for other significant games, the Colts have two "curses" still to exorcise. First, the Colts haven't won during Week 1 since 2013 (11 years). They'll get the chance at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 7 against the Dolphins.
Next, the Colts haven't beaten the Jaguars on the road since 2014 (10 years). They play at EverBank Stadium in Week 14 on December 7.
The Colts will travel the seventh-most miles in the NFL (25,089), highlighted by their Berlin matchup against the Falcons as well as three other U.S. west coast trips to play the Rams, Chargers, and Seahawks.
The Colts also announced their preseason slate, as they will visit the Baltimore Ravens in the first game, host the Green Bay Packers in the second game, and then finish the preseason on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.