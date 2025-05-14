Colts to Travel Among Most Miles in NFL in 2025
Each team in the NFL has known who their upcoming opponents for the 2025 season would be since January, and the official schedule will be revealed Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on NFL Network.
One thing that teams have to plan for that often goes overlooked by fans and analysts is the sheer distances that some teams must travel for their matchups.
The Indianapolis Colts, for example, have enough distance to go when you factor in three separate trips to the west coast, but then they also host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 in Berlin, Germany. Altogether, the Colts will travel 25,089 miles for the international game and their road matchups in 2025, which is the seventh-most miles to travel in the NFL.
The Colts are one of seven teams that will travel more miles than it takes to go around the planet, per
Bill Speros of Bookies.com and The Boston Herald. "The distance around Earth at the equator is 24,901 miles," Speros wrote. "The teams going 'around the world' and more in 2025-26 are the (Los Angeles) Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, and Indianapolis Colts."
The Los Angeles Chargers will travel the most (37,086), which is more than four times the distance that the Cincinnati Bengals will travel (8,753), who have the least distance to go.
Below is a list of the games the Colts must travel for in 2025, ranked by least distance in their round trip, as well as the number of time-zone changes each trip includes.
- Tennessee Titans: 501 miles, 2 time zone changes
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 657 miles
- Kansas City Chiefs: 893 miles, 2 time zone changes
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 1,401 miles
- Houston Texans: 1,742 miles, 2 time zone changes
- Los Angeles Chargers: 3,626 miles, 6 time zone changes
- Los Angeles Rams: 3,626 miles, 6 time zone changes
- Seattle Seahawks: 3,735 miles, 6 times zone changes
- Atlanta Falcons (Berlin): 8,908 miles, 12 time zone changes
While the Colts will have had eight months to prepare for this level of travel by the time the season gets here, how the NFL schedules these trips for the Colts will be critical.
What we do know so far is that the Colts' matchup in Germany will be on November 9. Typcially, a team's bye week will occur the following week after an international matchup, so the Colts will likely have their bye in Week 11.
How else will the Colts' 2025 regular season schedule fall? Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle Wednesday night as the schedule is revealed.