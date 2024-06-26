Colts Reveal Training Camp Dates/Times, Themes, Joint Practices
The Indianapolis Colts have revealed their 2024 training camp schedule, including the dates and times for 12 of their practices that are open to the public.
The team (rookies and vets alike) will report to Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Ind. on Wed., July 24, which precedes the following practices:
- Thurs., July 25 @ 10:00am-11:00am | Camp Kickoff
- Sat., July 27 @ 10:00am-11:15am | Back Together Weekend
- Sun., July 28 @ 4:00pm-5:30pm | Back Together Weekend
- Tues., July 30 @ 10:00am-11:15am
- Wed., July 31 @ 10:00am-11:30am
- Fri., Aug. 2 @ 9:00am-10:45am | Family Day
- Sun. Aug. 4 @ 4:00pm-5:30pm | Give Back Sunday
- Mon., Aug. 5 @ 2:00pm-3:30pm | Back to School
- Wed., Aug. 7 @ 9:00am-10:30am | Salute to Service
- Fri., Aug. 9 @ 10:00am-11:00am | Kicking the Stigma
- Wed., Aug. 14 @ 6:00pm-8:00pm | Fan Appreciation Day (Joint practice with Arizona Cardinals)
- Thurs., Aug. 15 @ 6:00pm-7:20pm | Thirsty Thursday (Joint practice with Arizona Cardinals)
The Colts will also have a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals on Tues., Aug. 20 ahead of their Week 3 preseason matchup on Aug. 22, but it is in Cincinnati.
