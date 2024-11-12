Analysts Get Honest on Colts' Richardson vs Flacco Dilemma
The Indianapolis Colts are two games removed from shocking the NFL world by benching their 2023 draft investment, quarterback Anthony Richardson. After another rough showing in week eight against the Houston Texans, head coach Shane Steichen felt the veteran Joe Flacco could help Richardson's development while the second-year field general learned (again) from the sidelines. However, this has panned out in awful fashion with losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills with Flacco under center. Fans have been pleading for Indy to start Richardson again, and now Bleacher Report's analysts are joining the movement.
The argument is no longer about the best way for a young quarterback to learn. It's now glaringly obvious that the Colts aren't in a better position to win with Flacco behind center.- Bleacher Report NFL Staff
In Flacco's last two starts against the Vikings and Bills, he's mustered 42/62 (67.7%) completions for 451 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 fumbles, and 4 interceptions. Despite Flacco's 17 years of veteran experience as a field general, it hasn't helped translate much to winning. The irony is that fighting for the postseason was why Steichen made the QB switch in the first place, giving this benching of Richardson an even more sour taste.
Bleacher Report later continued by breaking down what Richardson brings to the table for the offense as opposed to Flacco.
At a minimum, Richardson's athleticism gives the Colts a stable floor. When everything breaks down, he's not a statue just standing and holding the ball without hope for a first down.- Bleacher Report NFL Staff
Flacco isn't playing well, but neither was Richardson. The former fourth-overall selection has 59/133 completions (44.4%) for 958 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in six starts. Richardson's bad passing metrics are offset by his rushing numbers (41 carries for 242 rushing yards and 1 touchdown). It's plain as day that Richardson was falling apart as a passer in year two, almost taking steps back from his rookie campaigns' progress. Luckily Richardson is only 22 years old, so there's more than enough time to get things cleaned up with mechanics and life as a pro.
However, many haven't mentioned there's a chance that Richardson wasn't entirely ready to be an NFL starter. Perhaps it's the time in the film room? Pure work ethic? Anything is a possible answer for why Richardson found himself on the pine after a tough loss to the Texans. Regardless of the 'why,' Indianapolis looks mediocre with Flacco under center and Steichen calling plays. It's fair to put some blame on Flacco's lackluster play. However, Steichen's offensive game plan is routinely exposed by opposing defenses this season, contrasting his approach in 2023 as a 'chameleon' of offenses and QBs.
The Colts have much to figure out on the field, at quarterback, in the locker room, and in the front office. These issues must be fixed while riding a three-game losing streak and having a 4-6 record, giving Indianapolis the difficult task of handling everything at once. Can the Colts get things on track with a win on the road at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets? While it's just week 11, Indy's playoff chances are on the line in this one, making it almost a must-win scenario for Steichen and Flacco.
