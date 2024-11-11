Why Colts Must Consider Starting Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6) are riding a brutal three-game losing streak with QB Joe Flacco after losing to the Buffalo Bills. However, while the New York Jets (3-7) is an easier matchup for week 11, the Colts can't afford to lose at MetLife if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. If they drop that contest, they must consider starting the 2023 fourth overall draft selection, Anthony Richardson.
Here are three reasons to support the case.
The Playoffs Might Be Out of Reach
Shane Steichen decided to start Flacco over Richardson at QB to 'win now' and push for the postseason. However, after the 30-20 loss to the Bills, Indianapolis' chances sit at an abysmal 27.74% per Pro Football Network, already putting them in a difficult spot to qualify.
However, if the Colts lose to the Jets and notch a fourth-straight loss, it's hard to tell how low their odds fall. If this happens, Steichen must consider benching the former Super Bowl MVP Flacco for Richardson. Even if the slimmest of margins (10% or less) is still alive, Steichen should still make this move.
While the Colts still have the Detroit Lions in week 12, the schedule gets far laxer. Following the Lions are the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Tennessee Titans. The rest of the post-Jets schedule is a great test for Richardson as he'd be able to possibly regain lost confidence and momentum as the 2024 campaign draws to a close.
Flacco Will Have Lost Three-Straight
When Flacco played against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Titans earlier in 2024, he looked more composed, in sync with the offense, and comfortable. Since being named the starter, Flacco has gone 42/62 (67.7%) for 451 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 fumbles, and 4 interceptions. Needless to say, Flacco appears to be almost regressing.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
If the Jets take their fourth victory over Indianapolis on Sunday, Flacco will have lost his third straight as the starter. Given that he's 39 and not getting any fast with release or foot speed, this might also be a sign that Richardson needs to start. What happens if Flacco rips off more losses while Richardson watches from the sideline? Nothing progressive... This makes it an even easier call for Steichen if the situation unfolds.
Richardson Can't Learn from Mediocrity
Flacco has had an illustrious career with countless wins, playoff berths, and a Super Bowl championship, MVP (Baltimore Ravens - 2012). However, Flacco has looked awful in recent weeks, and Richardson can't learn from a veteran who is possibly falling off the proverbial 'QB cliff.' Unless Flacco can go on the road and get a victory against the struggling Jets, Richardson will only realistically learn to get better by playing at that stage.
It's hard to understand why Steichen has stuck with Flacco even to this point, as he's already confirmed the vet is the starter against New York.
This game has a lot riding on it for Flacco to continue as the leader of Steichen's offense. While the second-year head coach is sustaining his decision with Flacco, he can't deny mounting pressure if another loss ensues, and the Colts drop to an awful 4-7 record. We'll see what happens on Sunday in a contest that Indy must win if they take the 2024 playoffs seriously.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.