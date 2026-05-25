3 Things We Will Be Watching Closely at Colts OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts kick off OTAs tomorrow, Tuesday, May 26th. This will be the next opportunity for head coach Shane Steichen to see what he's working with as the Colts enter a make-or-break season.

But what will we be watching closely when the Colts begin OTAs? We break it down below.

The 2026 Draft Class

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen speaks with General Manager Chris Ballard before the first day of training camp practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Indiana. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

General manager Chris Ballard and Co. have their backs against the wall heading into the 2026 season. As a result, the Colts' 2026 Draft class will need to have an eventful rookie campaign if this regime wants to stick around.

Colts CEO/Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in his 2025 post-season press conference that the sense of urgency 'has never been higher' for Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen. Indianapolis needs to find an edge anywhere they can get one, and getting as much out of their rookie class is a good idea.

Ballard and Co. were strategic in their draft process this time around, grabbing experienced and/or older prospects to supplement their win-now roster. OTAs will be the first time we see how these eight draftees and twelve UDFA signings mesh with their veteran counterparts.

Marion Hobby's Influence

Aug 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby looks on during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-Imagn Images | Albert Cesare-Imagn Images

Marion Hobby is in his first season as the Colts' defensive line coach, reuniting with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo after spending 2025 apart. Hobby was Anarumo's defensive line coach for four seasons (2021-24) with the Cincinnati Bengals, achieving divisional, playoff, and individual player success during their tenure together.

The Colts have done some work on their defensive line this offseason, getting younger and faster in the process, but the biggest turnover has been within the defensive end room.

After letting the veteran trio of Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis walk in free agency, the Colts have turned to their young duo of Laiatu Latu and Jaylahn Tuimoloau while also bringing in veterans Arden Key and Michael Clemons to compete for a starting spot. Tuimoloau, in particular, has enjoyed what Hobby brings to the table and is looking forward to developing under him.

“I love Coach Hobby. I say he's like Coach (Larry) Johnson, Tuimoloau explained. "The way he teaches, for how big he is, and he's still moving as if he got a couple snaps in him. But I love Coach Hobby, he's always energetic and he's always just wanting to find that little thing that can make us better. He coaches you hard, and that's what I love about him. No matter who you are, he's always wanting to critique your game. So, I’m blessed to have him.”

The Colts need a big year from their pass rush if they want to make an noise come playoff time, and the new man in charge will need to be instrumental in such development to make that happen.

Position Battles Begin

Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) walks up the field Thursday, July 31, 2025, during Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While no pads or contact will be allowed at OTAs, this shared field between rookies and veterans will be a strong first step in determining starting roles for the regular season.

Numerous starting spots remain up for grabs, but among the positions that are missing a Robin to their Batman -- positions with multiple starters (i.e., wide receiver, defensive end, linebacker) -- these are the ones I'll be monitoring closest throughout OTAs.

The openings at WR2 and DE2 are easily the most intriguing and potentially important position battles that will take place throughout the summer.

The Colts are prepared to embrace a committee approach for the wide receiver spot opposite of Alec Pierce with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Ashton Dulin, rookie Deion Burks, and even some Josh Downs at times.

They're prepared to do the same with their defensive end spot opposite of Laiatu Latu, with a competition of Jaylahn Tuimoloau, Arden Key, and Michael Clemons set to duke it out, though the former of the group is poised to win the job altogether and become an every-down starter in his second season.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter