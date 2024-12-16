Colts Risers and Fallers in Debilitating Loss to Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts folded on the road against the Denver Broncos, falling to 6-8 on the year after a huge 31-13 loss. With so many questions surfacing for Indianapolis after a bad shortcoming, here are the risers and fallers from the Colts' eighth drop of the year.
Risers | E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin
Indy's defense wasn't the issue in their defeat and the linebackers E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin helped prove that. The duo had 13 and nine tackles to lead the team; Franklin also went on a tear for an additional two tackles for loss, a pass defended, and a pick.
Yet again, Indy's defense played well enough for the entire team to gain a win. Regardless, two of the Colts' best defensive names can rest easy knowing they played well in the losing effort. With three games left and playoff hopes on life support, Indy will need Speed and Franklin to finish as strong as this performance, or better.
Faller | Shane Steichen
Colts head coach Shane Steichen gets a negative entry almost solely due to the ineptitude of the play call for AD Mitchell's reverse pass that resulted in a pathetically easy Nik Bonitto pick-six.
Steichen was brought in to develop quarterback Anthony Richardson and has had a weird 2024 to say the least in this regard. However, nothing excuses this type of call at such a critical juncture of the game.
Along with other mistakes in the contest, this ranks amongst the most backbreaking. Steichen's play calls have hit a lower efficiency in 2024 than in his inaugural campaign. Steichen has three games left to gather momentum after falling flat in arguably the biggest matchup of the year.
Riser | Forcing Turnovers
While the Colts lost by 18 points, the defense can't be blamed for the deficit. The Colts held Denver to 121 passing and 72 rushing yards, for a great performance of 193 total yards. However, the turnovers forced by Indy's stop troops of quarterback Bo Nix stood out.
Gus Bradley's defense forced three interceptions (Nick Cross, Samuel Womack III, and Franklin) and kept Nix uncomfortable.
Indy will need everything possible to finish 9-8 and keep their slimmest playoff hopes alive, and turnovers like these for the last three games will help their cause.
Faller | Anthony Richardson
Areas of the Colts' offensive line fell apart against Denver's relentless defensive trenches, but quarterback Richardson looked awful at Mile High. The second-year field general finished 17/38 for 172 passing yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also tossed in a rushing touchdown on seven carries and 46 rushing yards (6.6 average).
Richardson has had great moments in 2024 but against crappy teams like the New England Patriots and New York Jets but is overwhelmingly human against the stiffer, playoff-level competition. We'll see if anything changes with a trio of games remaining in Richardson's sophomore NFL campaign.
Riser | Gus Bradley
Back to Bradley; this might have been the veteran coordinator's best game of 2024. Bradley had Nix completely lost with three turnovers and only 193 total yards allowed from Denver's offense. There was also consistently good tackling and a sack from defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.
Bradley's defense hasn't been great this year, but they've played well enough multiple times to win the game, but the offense hasn't held up. The Colts have almost nothing to play for other than pride and draft positioning, but there's the slimmest of chances they can make the playoffs. The defense will need to continue this level of performance to make that a reality.
Faller | Jonathan Taylor
On paper, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor dominated with 107 rushing yards from 22 carries for 4.9 yards per tote. However, similar to Mitchell's lame pick-six, Taylor had one play that defined his Week 15 against the Broncos; and it's completely on him alone.
After a blistering 40-yard touchdown run from Taylor to take a possible 19-7 lead, it was revealed that the former Wisconsin Badger dropped the ball for a fumble before crossing the plane, resulting in a touchback.
Taylor left six points on the board and shifted the momentum off a complete lapse in judgment. While Indianapolis lost by 18 points, this play felt like a true shift in the rift that decided the contest. Taylor will have plenty to answer regarding this gaffe.
