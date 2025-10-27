Colts Risers and Fallers in Destruction of Titans
The Indianapolis Colts continued their winning ways by destroying the Tennessee Titans for the second time this year, 38-14. Indianapolis has now swept the Titans, putting their point differential at +45 against their AFC South rival this year.
With so much to talk about and break down, one thing is clear: this Colts team is a Super Bowl contender and should be taken seriously.
With another impressive victory in the books, it's time to dive into the risers and fallers from Indy's decimation of the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Riser | Daniel Jones
Colts quarterback Daniel Jones played another surgical game against the Titans, and looked like one of the best field generals in the NFL yet again. Jones didn't need to run the football much at all, but operated beautifully from the pocket, dissecting the Titans' secondary.
Jones was 21/29 passing for 272 air yards and three touchdowns. Jones now has 13 passing TDs, four rushing scores, and just three turnovers through eight games. As long as Jones continues to put up games like this, it will help keep the Colts' offense at its best.
Faller | The Impact of Tennessee's Tight Ends
It is difficult to find much fault in a dominating 24-point victory. Indy's offense was incredible, and the defense kept Tennessee to 14 points, but there was a little bit left to be desired for how the Colts handled Tennessee's tight ends, Chig Okonkwo and Gunnar Helm.
While Okonkwo and Helm didn't light the world on fire, they did make up for six catches for 76 receiving yards and a touchdown. Okonkwo secured four for 53 yards, and Helm handled two for 23 yards and a score. Zaire Franklin, Germaine Pratt, and the healthy Colts linebackers aren't known for coverage, but this is an area that can improve to help Anarumo's stop troops shine the brightest.
Riser | Michael Pittman Jr.
Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. looked every bit like a true WR1 on Sunday against the Titans. Pittman put up eight catches on nine targets for 95 receiving yards and an impressive, contested touchdown catch that will go down as one of the top highlights for Week 8.
Pittman now has 43 catches for 446 receiving yards and six touchdowns through eight games. Pittman is on track for a fantastic season and is becoming a touchdown magnet, something he wasn't doing before 2025. We'll see if Pittman can keep it up, but the rapport he's built with Jones is undeniable.
Faller | Allowing Tyjae Spears to Shine Out of the Backfield
Indy's defense hasn't been top-notch at stopping opposing ground attacks, and they allowed a solid running game from a hollow Titans offense on Sunday. The Titans didn't have wide receiver Calvin Ridley, which meant the running backs needed to be used more.
Tyjae Spears was the catalyst and looked like the top running back for Mike McCoy's football team. Spears only got 12 touches (nine rushes and three catches), but churned out 82 all-purpose yards (59 rushing, 23 receiving) and a score. The Colts have waned at times against the impact of running backs, but will do what they can to limit that going forward.
Riser | Jonathan Taylor
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is becoming inevitable. After a fourth game with three or more touchdowns, Taylor is securely the number one most dangerous offensive weapon the NFL has on any roster. Taylor ruined Tennessee's defense on just 14 touches, adding up 174 all-purpose yards and a trio of scores.
Taylor has been consistently tossed into the Offensive Player of the Year discussions, but after what he accomplished against the Titans, he must be considered an MVP candidate. Taylor is playing the best football of his career, and continues to establish himself as the engine behind Shane Steichen's offensive juggernaut.
Faller | Containing Chimere Dike
The Titans needed all the help they could get from their pass-catchers with Ridley missing the game. Enter Chimere Dike. The rookie pass-catcher took over the passing game for Tennessee, securing seven out of eight targets for 93 receiving yards and a healthy 13.3 yards-per-catch average.
Indianapolis's cornerback room is trying to recover from so many injuries, and while it's fair to say that Dike's impact didn't lead to more than 14 points, it still paints a rough picture for how opposing quarterbacks might pick on Indy's thin secondary, especially on the outside.