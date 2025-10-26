Watch Jonathan Taylor Torch Titans for Explosive TD Run
The Indianapolis Colts' offense runs through one man: Jonathan Taylor.
The Colts' workhorse started the second half against the Tennessee Titans with an explosive 80-yard touchdown run down the sideline to make it two scores on the day for the sixth-year back.
Taylor peeled out to the left side of the field and turned on the afterburners, tiptoeing the sideline while outrunning every Titans defender to put six points on the board.
With this touchdown, Taylor now has 63 rushing touchdowns in his career, moving him into second place in Colts history. Taylor is now tied with Colts great Lenny Moore and is one away from tying for the franchise lead with Edgerring James.
What makes Taylor's feat even more impressive is that he's done it all in only 75 career games. James reached 64 scores in 96 games, and Moore reached 63 in 143 games.
The 80 yards bolstered Taylor's total to over 150 on the day, making it four games with 100-plus rushing yards on the season. His two rushing touchdowns increase his season-long total to 12.
Taylor is proving why his contract extension in 2023 was worth every penny. He's rewriting Colts history and rocketing up franchise leaderboards to cement himself as the best running back Indianapolis has ever seen.
Taylor's touchdown increased the Colts' lead to 17 points after kicker Michael Badgley knocked in the extra point. The Colts are opening up this game as they inch closer to their sixth consecutive win against the Titans.
The Colts followed up Taylor's touchdown run with another touchdown drive that resulted in a Josh Downs score. With a 31-7 lead, the Colts are running away with the win in Lucas Oil Stadium.
Indianapolis now has six games with 30-plus points on the season. The Colts' dominant offense has shown out every week, and it's all thanks to consistent play from Taylor and starting quarterback Daniel Jones.
Of course, the offensive line deserves a ton of credit. The Colts' front five has been elite, allowing minimal sacks and opening giant running lanes for Taylor to burst through.
The Colts will look to close out the potential divisional victory over the last quarter and a half on Sunday.