Colts Risers and Fallers in Triumphant Victory Over Jets
The Indianapolis Colts won a narrow game against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon, 28-27. With a fantastic return performance from Anthony Richardson to lead Shane Steichen's offense, it's time to dive into the risers and fallers from Indy's impressive showing to get to 5-6.
Riser | Matt Gay
Kicker Matt Gay has struggled this season with longer attempts but was perfect against the Jets. Gay accounted for 10 of Indianapolis' 28 points on the day, showing his massive contract is worth it. On the season, Gay is 19/22 on field goals and perfect at 20 extra points made.
Gay's position is scrutinized every week but often forgotten when the points come in droves. Look for the former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion to continue to master the deep kick, as he notched a beautiful make from 56 yards against New York. This must give the former Utah Ute the utmost confidence ahead of a home defense against the Detroit Lions.
Faller | Colts Defense Against Davante Adams
Jets superstar pass-catcher Davante Adams led the charge for New York's receiving against Indianapolis. While the Colts' defense had a solid performance against the pass, Adams found ways to leak away from coverage and secure 6 catches on 7 targets for 72 receiving yards (12.0).
While Adams' performance does warrant film room breakdowns for the Colts' secondary, it's far better than last year. Adams toasted Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents as a Las Vegas Raiders receiver in 2023 for 13 catches, 126 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns, so this performance against New York is a vast improvement. However, with Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown ahead, Indy's secondary must clean up any remaining issues in coverage.
Riser | Jaylon Jones
Colts cornerback Jones is making improvements in year two as a pro. The former Texas A&M Aggie alum finished Sunday afternoon's contest with 5 tackles and 2 passes defended.
While Adams led the Jets in receiving yards, fellow star Garrett Wilson was held in check by Jones and Co. in the secondary, only catching 4 of 8 targets for 18 receiving yards (4.5 average). While Jones has had moments where he needs to adjust, the 22-year-old looks good and is only getting better with more experience in year two.
Faller | Handling Javon Kinlaw and Quinnen Williams
The Jets had a brutal rushing defense heading into a matchup with the Colts. This spelled potential disaster for New York given the Colts have Richardson and Jonathan Taylor to utilize as ground weapons. However, Indy's rookies Tanor Bortolini and Dalton Tucker struggled in the trenches against defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw and Quinnen Williams.
Kinlaw had 5 tackles (1 for loss) and a sack. Williams logged 7 tackles (2 for loss) and another sack, getting to Richardson in the passing attack and Taylor in the ground game at will. Taylor was on track for a big performance against a struggling Jets run defense but was limited to just 57 rushing yards on 24 carries (2.4 average). If the Colts don't want to put so much on Richardson to win, they'll need to play better than this against opposing defensive fronts.
Riser | Anthony Richardson
There can't be enough said about Richardson's resolve against a difficult Jets pass defense after being benched just two weeks prior. Richardson finished 20/30 passing for 272 passing yards, 1 touchdown (Josh Downs) and no interceptions. Richardson was also a driving force in the run game, grabbing 32 rushing yards on 10 attempts (3.2 average) and 2 more touchdowns. While there were 2 fumbles (1 lost) from Richardson; the quarterback looked ready, calm, and comfortable.
The NFL world watched as Richardson returned from his benching, yet the second-year professional had arguably the best game of his young career. Steichen's offense couldn't get going with Taylor, yet Richardson ignited the rushing scheme. The passing attack faced a brutally tough Jets secondary, yet Richardson found his targets and was more accurate than ever. If Richardson can take this performance into the week 12 home battle with the Lions, Indianapolis might have a better chance to win than anyone is giving.
Faller | Containing Breece Hall
The Jets came into this game as one of the NFL's worst rushing attacks, but Breece Hall made Indianapolis' defense look silly on Sunday afternoon. Hall finished as the Jets' main offensive weapon with 121 all-purpose yards (78 rushing, 43 receiving) and 2 scores (1 rushing, 1 receiving).
While the Colts boast defenders like Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner in the trenches, they can't have more performances against running backs like this if they want the playoffs to be a reality. With the Lions and a scary duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery ahead, Indianapolis will work to improve from this display, despite winning on the road.
